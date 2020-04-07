“I want to thank the Parks and Recreation department and Anne Haynes for the exercise program on channel 13. Even though I am at home, I can still do my exercise. Thanks a bunch.” — S.W.

The government access channel carries “Feeling in Tune” with Anne Haynes on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., and “Have a Seat” with Kim Young, with “sittercize” exercises, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. The shows are produced by the city’s marketing department.

