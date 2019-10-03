Q: I have seen reports about the enhanced security procedures that will be in place for this year’s Dixie Classic Fair. I thought state statute said that places that charge admission can’t prohibit lawful concealed carry. What procedures will be in place to allow individuals with a recognized concealed carry permit access to the fair without hassle?
A.S.
Answer: No, you can’t carry your concealed carry firearm into the fair.
“While state law might allow CCW holders to conceal in certain places, there are several Winston-Salem city ordinances that cover the issue of weapons on city property,” according to a statement from the Dixie Classic Fair. “The fairgrounds are owned by the city. It is posted that people are not permitted to carry firearms on the property, with or without a conceal carry permit; and such persons will be asked to leave the property. Failure to leave could constitute trespassing.”’
That is spelled out in City Code Section 38-10. You can read more details about state statutes regarding concealed carry at N.C. G.S. 14-415.23 and G.S. 14-269.3, the latter of which specifies that places that charge admission can prohibit concealed carry if they have “posted a conspicuous notice prohibiting the carrying of a concealed handgun on the premises.”
New security measures will be in place at the gates this year at the fair, including metal detectors and bag checks. If metal is detected, they may also do a wand scan.
The fair recommends the following safety tips:
- Take only items that you need with you. Avoid carrying a pocketbook or, if you must carry one, keep it close to your body, tucked under your arm.
- Carry money, ATM cards and debit cards in your front pants pocket.
- Stay with your group and instruct everyone that if they get lost they should report to the clock tower.
- Instruct small children to ask a police officer for assistance if they get lost.
- In the parking lot, roll up your windows and lock the doors; remove any items of value, or that may seem of value, including GPS devices, gym bags and briefcases. Scan the parking lot before exiting or entering the vehicle and while walking to and from your vehicle.
If you have a problem, remember that police operations are at the northwest gate and you can report any crimes or suspicious activity to the police there or by calling the WSPD non-emergency number at 336-773-7700 or in case of an emergency, 911.
Q: My hummingbirds have quit coming. Have they migrated already?
B.D.P.
Answer: “A few linger through October, but most hummingbirds head south around the end of September,” said Ron Morris, who writes the Birds-Eye View column in the Journal.
Q: I heard the original 1984 “Ghostbusters” is coming back to theaters. Will it be shown anywhere locally?
S.H.
Answer: Yes. Fathom Events will be showing “Ghostbusters” next week at AMC Classic Hanes 12, the former Wynnsong theater on Hanes Mall Boulevard. It will be shown at 4 and 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6 and Thursday, Oct. 10. The screening will include an introduction with “newly unearthed and rarely seen alternate takes.” To order tickets, go to www.fathomevents.com/events/ghostbusters-1984-35th-anniversary.
