Q: Can someone please address the Winston-Salem city manager telling non-essential city employees not to apply for unemployment but that we could use vacation time?
T.L.H.
Answer: "We have provided these employees 15 days of emergency paid leave," Lee Garrity, the city manager, said.
If the crisis goes longer than that, "We are looking at all options," he said. "Durham extended five weeks of paid leave to their employees. We are researching other options such as furloughs and unemployment. In any plan, employees would be able to use the vacation leave that they have accrued."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.