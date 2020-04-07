Q: Can someone please address the Winston-Salem city manager telling non-essential city employees not to apply for unemployment but that we could use vacation time?

T.L.H.

Answer: "We have provided these employees 15 days of emergency paid leave," Lee Garrity, the city manager, said.

If the crisis goes longer than that, "We are looking at all options," he said. "Durham extended five weeks of paid leave to their employees. We are researching other options such as furloughs and unemployment. In any plan, employees would be able to use the vacation leave that they have accrued."

 

 

Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com

Online: journalnow.com/asksam

Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments