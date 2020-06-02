Q: What should I do if I think my stimulus check has been stolen?
G.C.
Answer: Your first step should be to contact the U.S. Postal Service, since if that happened other mail could also have been stolen.
According to Philip Bogenberger, a spokesman for the USPS, “If customers believe they have been a victim of mail theft, identity theft, fraud or other crimes involving the U.S. Mail, they can report it online 24/7, by visiting the US Postal Inspection Service website at www.postalinspectors.uspis.gov, (Select “contact us” and then “file a complaint”) or call the Inspection Service national hotline at 877-876-2455.”
Beyond that, you should report the problem to the Internal Revenue Service at IdentityTheft.gov, a Federal Trade Commission site that helps you report and recover from identity theft.
Q: Do you know what the DMV is planning to do for first time drivers who are eligible to take their road test but are not able to because of the pandemic? Is there any time frame for DMV offices to open back up?
J.S.
Answer: There is not yet a time frame for that, unfortunately, though some legislation is under way that may provide some temporary solutions (see story, page A4).
“Road skills tests are still a requirement under state law, so any deviation from that requirement would require the NC General Assembly to revise current statutes,” said John Brockwell, a spokesman for the DMV. One potential complication is that a key part of the test is the examiner seeing how a new driver handles being in live traffic, he said, so options such as a closed course or an online test are not sufficient.
“So we are working with health officials to determine when it will be safe to have a driver and examiner in the vehicle together, as the safety of the driver and our staff is always going to be our top priority,” Brockwell said. “And we also have to determine what health-safety precautions may have to be in place when they do resume. We are optimistic that resuming tests will be included in one of the upcoming phases as the state is slowly being re-opened.”
Q: I am wondering why they have not completed the Green Street suspension bridge walkway and when it will be completed.
A.H.
Answer: “The Design Build Team decided to modify the design of the suspension hanger system utilizing a different type of structural connection component that attaches the hanger rods to the walkway surface,” said Mezak Tucker, a district engineer with the N.C. Department of Transportation.
“This change triggered a reorder of the this component that was part of a specialty hanger system design from Europe and the contractor has had trouble getting the new structural components shipped to the U.S. over the past few months due to the pandemic.
“They are being told that the connector component will arrive in the U.S. on (Friday). Currently we anticipate that the bridge will be completed and opened late July or early August.”
