Q: On May 27, I placed an order that was to be shipped through FedEx. Over three weeks later, it still hasn't arrived. Tracking shows it is at the Kernersville warehouse and says delivery is pending. What can I do about this?
G.S.
Answer: SAM has heard from several readers about delays in their FedEx deliveries through Kernersville. A spokesman for the company, though, said there are no widespread delays there.
"While package volume within the FedEx Ground network remains at near-peak levels, we are not currently experiencing widespread service issues in the Kernersville area," said David Westrick, a spokesman for FedEx Ground Media Relations. "We apologize to customers for any remaining service delays and encourage them to contact customer service at www.fedex.com to track their packages or report other concerns. Additionally, customers should contact the original shipper to begin the claims process if they suspect their shipment has been lost or damaged."
We gave Westrick the tracking number you provided, so you may have heard from the company about your package by the time this column runs.
Q: Please tell where the term "leader of the free world” originated. It often is used to refer to the U.S. President. But why would citizens of Europe or other free nations on any continent accept that an American President is their leader? On the contrary their leader is the head of their country. Do citizens in France, Italy, Ireland etc use this term?
J.L.
Answer: The phrase "leader of the free world" has been used generally for the United States of America, and sometimes by extension for the president of the United States specifically, since the 1940s. But it's not an elected title itself, and not something that other nations have necessarily agreed on. One of the earliest uses of the phrase, according to an article in The Atlantic, was from an essay in the New York Times in 1948 that said that with its economic might, the United States was "potentially the political leader of the free world."
"The term was commonly employed to refer to the United States from the late-1940s onward because of the weakness of the other democratic states (and possible candidates for leadership) like Britain and France, as well as U.S. direction to the anti-communist coalition, including Marshall Aid, the formation of NATO, and intervention in the Korean War," according to The Atlantic. The phrase became used less often after the end of the Cold War, though it is still occasionally used today.
Reader Response
Following the recent answer about Sunnyside Ministry (which is currently taking food donations but not clothing donations) and Goodwill (which is taking clothing donations), a reader wrote in to offer another suggestion. "You might suggest people with clothing to donate check with the Shalom Project at Green Street United Methodist Church," wrote E.M. "They have a clothing closet and I believe they are allowing people to come to get clothing."
You can find out more about the Shalom Project's Clothing Closet at theshalomprojectnc.org/clothing-closet, including hours that they can take donations and what types of clothing they are currently looking for.
