Q: Where is the “ACC Extra” channel on Spectrum? The ACC channel is 388, but I cannot find “ACC Extra”.
C.W.
Answer: SAM has heard from several readers who are confused about this.
ACC Network Extra is an online streaming service that is part of the partnership between ESPN and the ACC, so it can be viewed only online.
With the introduction of the ACC Network in August, ESPN now has the rights to broadcast games controlled by the conference across multiple platforms. The games the ACC has the broadcast rights to no longer will appear on local TV stations; they will appear on one of ESPN’s platforms — one of the ESPN channels, the ACC Network or streamed online through ACC Network Extra.
Learn more at www.espn.com/watch or download the ESPN app. You will need to log in through your TV-service provider. Those in the area carrying the ACC Network include AT&T U-verse, DirecTV, Dish, Hulu, Sling, Spectrum and YouTube TV.
Q: I recently inherited some property in North Carolina. I had the property surveyed and discovered that there are several neighbors with encrocachements on our property. One neighbor has a driveway that extends onto my property and another has a dog fence that extends onto our property. Could I be held responsible for any harm or damage that occurs on these encroachments? What do I need to do to protect myself?
J.B.
Answer: “Encroachments, by definition, are when the property or improvements of one landowner are physically located over the boundary line of an adjoining property owner,” local lawyer Lawson Newton said. “The most common encroachments include driveways, fences and even structures which are located, without permission, on another owner’s land.”
The general rule regarding possible liability for events occurring on one’s property is “that the owner of the land on which the accident or event occurs is primarily liable for damages resulting therefrom,” according to Lawson. “That being said, if the owner is sued as a result of an incident on the owner’s property that is caused or exacerbated by the encroachment, the owner can seek indemnification from the party whose encroachment may have caused the damage or injury.”
All of that “legal harangue activity” might well be avoided,, or at least simplified, by taking a few steps. “The owner should approach the party whose property or improvement is encroaching and 1) Demand its removal or 2) Require that the ‘encroaching party’ obtain a written and recorded easement for the encroachment to remain and holding the owner harmless for loss or damage attributable to the encroachment,” he suggested. “And irrespective of the liability issue, the owner should, at a very minimum, notify the ‘encroaching owner’ in writing that the existence of the encroachment is permissive so as to avoid a later claim by the ‘encroaching owner’ that there is an adverse taking of the owner’s property,” such as claiming they now own the fenced-in portion of your property.
Q: Do you know of any shredding events coming up?
B.B.
Answer: No. SAM usually runs these lists on the first Saturday of the month, but at this point, none is set for December.
Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.