Q: Does the Frank L. Blum Construction Co. here have locations up north? Someone at a Blum Construction in New Jersey made horrible racist comments online.
J.M.
Answer: “We are not affiliated with Kenneth Blum Construction or the individual who posted the remarks,” said Cody Crissman, marketing coordinator for Frank L. Blum Construction, a North Carolina company with four branches across the state, in Winston-Salem, Greensboro, Asheville and Raleigh. “We have no connection with Kenneth Blum Construction in New Jersey.”
Kenneth M. Blum Construction LLC is based in Clifton, N.J. A post shared on social media, supposedly from a Brendan Blum associated with the company, has derogatory slurs and comments about rape. It has been widely circulated with calls for a boycott of the company. A call to a phone number given for Kenneth M. Blum Construction was not answered, and it is not clear if Brendan Blum is indeed part of that company.
Another company called Blum Construction, this one based in Idaho, posted on its Facebook page that it also is “in NO WAY affiliated” with the New Jersey company.
Q: Why haven’t we seen “MASH” reruns in the last several weeks?
J.S.
Answer: The series is available on ME-TV, at 7 and 7:30 p.m. weeknights, available on Channel 12-2 for viewers using antennas and Channel 1245 on Spectrum Cable. “MASH” is also available on the Hulu streaming service, which has all 256 episodes of the classic TV series.
Q: I have been targeted by someone claiming I owe a $5,000 loan that I know is false. She had some information about me including my neighbor’s name and address, my daughter’s first name, and where I banked. She demanded I give her my Social Security number and that if I did not comply someone would be at my house to serve me with a judgment. To keep this from happening, they would settle for $1,000. When I told her I was recording her, she cursed me out and hung up. I have notified my bank. Should I call the police and have them trace the phone numbers?
F.T.
Answer: Most likely the numbers you got on your caller ID, which included prefixes from Raleigh and eastern North Carolina, were spoofed. Many scammers are actually calling from another country, using technology to hide their true phone numbers. You were wise to contact your bank, and should avoid dealing with the scammers on the phone any more.
As to how they got partial information on you, there are various ways they can get that, according to a report at AARP. “Many public records are available at the federal, state, county and city levels,” they point out. “Private companies can pull together all this information on you and sell it to anyone.” You can read more about how scammers gather information at www.aarp.org/money/scams-fraud/info-2019/identity-mistakes.html, which includes ways you can protect your information.
You can also call AARP’s Fraud Watch Network helpline, which has volunteers who are trained to help spot scams, at 877-908-3360.
Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com
