Q: I received a mailing from a political party that contained misleading information. It was titled “2020 Congressional District Census for the 13th Congressional District.” It looks like the legitimate Census, but it’s a political pitch. When the legitimate census form comes, some people might ignore it and not fill it out because they think they already had.
Answer: The form you sent us a scan of does identify itself as having been “Commissioned by the Republican Party” and refers to a “special appeal for your financial help,” neither of which would be on an official Census form. But the form may confuse some people.
inquired about the legitimacy of such mailings to the RNC last year, they got a response from the group stating that “this type of clearly marked mailer has been utilized by both parties for years. The package as a whole looks nothing like the U.S. Census and is clearly a fundraising solicitation paid for by the Republican National Committee.”
Similar complaints about misleading fundraisers using the word “Census” were lodged the last time there was a Census, in 2010. As the news site ProPublica pointed out at that time, “The faux Census form doesn’t appear to be illegal. The United States Postal Inspection Service’s general counsel reviewed the survey ... and determined that it did not violate the Deceptive Mailings Prevention Act of 1990. The act prohibits any mail from flat-out impersonation of a federal organization.”
The Census bureau has a website devoted to “Avoiding Fraudulent Activity and Scams” which, among other tips, points out that they never ask for “anything on behalf of a political party.” Other scams may ask for such things as your Social Security number, money or donations, bank or credit card account numbers, or even your mother’s maiden name.
For more tips on how to avoid possible scams or how to report them, go to www.census.gov/programs-surveys/surveyhelp/fraudulent-activity-and-scams.html.
Q: I thought candidates were listed alphabetically on election ballots. Since this is obviously not true on the 2020 Democrat primary ballot, how is the order of names determined?
Answer: According to the N.C. Board of Elections, the order of candidates for the 2020 primary and general elections was determined back in December by “selecting a ball out of a bingo machine, with the letter on the ball corresponding with a candidate’s last name.
“Candidates whose last names begin with the letter ‘O’ will appear first in contests in the primary and general elections. A subsequent coin flip determined that additional candidates will follow in alphabetical order as follows: O, P, Q, R, S, T, U, V, W, X, Y, Z, A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K, L, M, N.”
Q: Is there any new information regarding when the Courtyard by Marriott on 4th Street will be open for business?
Answer: “I would say sometime in March,” said John Reece with Commercial Realty Advisors. “We’re getting real close, but I can’t point to a specific date.”
He said he would give SAM an update when it is ready to open, and a follow-up will run.
