Plenty of people are planning to travel for Christmas, and many will be taking their smartphones, laptops and other devices with them. With that in mind, the National Cyber Security Alliance has some tips on keeping your information secure while you’re travelling.
Among the alliance’s recommendations:
- Keep a clean machine: Before you leave town, it’s important to make sure all security and critical software is up to date on your internet-connected devices. Keep devices and apps updated during travel, too. It is your best line of defense.
- Make sure all devices are password-protected: Bolt your digital doors and be sure to use a passcode or security feature (like a finger swipe) to lock your mobile device. Security features such as finger swipe or facial recognition can also help in case your device is misplaced or stolen.
- Be careful about apps:
- Watch your online presence: Not everyone has to know about your travel escapades. Set the privacy and security preferences on web services and devices to your comfort level for sharing. It is OK to limit how and with whom you share information — especially when you are away.
- Actively manage location services: These can expose your whereabouts and the fact that you are not at home, even through photos. The security alliance recommends turning off location services when you are not actively using them.
- Be careful about WiFi hot spots:
- Wi-Fi networks and avoid logging into accounts that have sensitive information, such as banking or email. Do not transmit personal info or make purchases on unsecure networks like those in local cafes and hotel lobbies. Instead, use a virtual private network (VPN) or your phone’s cellular connection as a personal hot spot to surf more securely. Turn off your Wi-Fi and Bluetooth when idle. Set your device settings to ask permission before connecting to a Wi-Fi network.
- Protect your money:
- ,” which indicates the site takes extra security measures compared with one that is just an “http” site.
- Don’t use public computers to log in to private accounts: Be extremely cautious on public computers in public places like airports, hotel lobbies and internet cafes. Keep activities as generic and anonymous as possible.
- Share with care: Think twice before posting pictures that would reveal you are not home or that you would not want certain people (like your parents or employer) to see.
- Set up a “Find My Phone” feature on your devices:
