Thanksgiving restaurants
Thanksgiving is coming, and we’re starting to get questions from readers about what restaurants will be open on the holiday (actually, the first question arrived in July, which may be a record). Owners and managers of restaurants that will be open Thanksgiving Day can let us know at asksam@wsjournal.com. Include times, address, whether special menu items will be available or customers can order off the regular menu, and whether reservations are required or encouraged. We will publish the list Oct. 30 and update it as needed in the following weeks.
Q: Is the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school system doing away with the school-choice system?
J.M.
Answer: No decisions have been made on that yet, according to Brent Campbell, the chief marketing and communications officer for the school system.
In March, the newly elected school board formed a school choice special committee to “take a look at the Choice Plan and procedures and work to understand them,” Campbell said. “After gathering information, the committee is expected to then decide if they believe any changes small, large, or perhaps none at all, are needed. No action has been taken as the committee is currently in the information gathering stages.”
Its meetings are open to the public and information about them is posted at www.wsfcs.k12.nc.us/Page/113437. That site also includes an option for the public to provide feedback on the topic. Meetings are generally held at 5 p.m. on the first Monday of each month in Room 223 of the school system’s Education Building, 4801 Bethania Station Road, Winston-Salem.
Q: Why are there no work-zone signs and fines for the work at the Yadkin River bridge over Interstate 40? Lanes are changing, and cars are running 70-plus miles an hour, which makes it very dangerous for the workers and other people trying to drive safely.
B.M.
Answer: “Work zone traffic management plans were designed utilizing the latest design criteria and posted speed limit so as to minimize impacts to motorists traveling through the area on I-40,” said Pat Ivey, a division engineer with the N.C. Department of Transportation. “Safety devices, such as a portable concrete barrier, were added to provide protection for the public, as well as our workforce. The State Highway Patrol and local law enforcement is also being utilized to help enforce speed limits within our work-zones.”
As a result, motorists will generally not need to change their speed from what is posted. However, he added, “as with all work zones, motorists should be aware of their surroundings and changing road conditions. Lane closures are only allowed outside of peak travel hours.”
Q: The new additions to Hanes Park are wonderful, especially the stonework. However, when we walked around the perimeter, we counted over 30 newly planted shrubs that had died. Will these be replaced, and who will pay for them?
S.P.
Answer: They are all covered under warranty and will be replaced by the contractor, said William Royston, the head of the city if Winston-Salem Recreation and Parks Department.
