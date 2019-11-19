Q: Can someone look into whether there is mold in dormitories at Wake Forest University?
C.W.
Answer: Minor Barnette, director of the Forsyth County Office of Environmental Assistance and Protection, said his office received a phone call from the parent of a student on Sept. 30 expressing concern about the possible presence of mold in Johnson Residence Hall. The call was directed to Roy Gremmell, whom Barnette described as the office’s most knowledgeable person in issues of indoor air quality and mold.
After speaking with the concerned parent, Gremmell “contacted the Director of Environmental Health and Safety at WFU and verified they were aware of the concerns and were actively assessing conditions throughout the building,” Barnette said.
On Nov. 8, Gremmell visited the residence hall to inspect the building, in response to a request from university staff, to ensure it had been thoroughly evaluated and to provide any recommendations he may have for further activities.
“He performed a detailed inspection of several rooms on each floor of the residence hall including HVAC system components, plumbing and general housekeeping conditions in both occupied and vacant living quarters, men’s and women’s restrooms and shower areas, and mechanical rooms,” Barnette said.
“He did not observe or detect any evidence of the presence of mold anywhere in the building or any apparent housekeeping deficiencies or issues with accumulating moisture.”
For the most reliable information about indoor mold and its potential health effects, the county office routinely refers concerned citizens to the website for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) at www.cdc.gov/mold/faqs.htm#where.
“According to the CDC and other reliable sources, mold and mold spores are virtually ubiquitous in our indoor and outdoor environments,” Barnette said.
“We are all exposed to them every day. Some people with allergies or other health conditions may be susceptible to negative health effects from exposure to mold and spores. Anyone experiencing any type of significant health problem should see their health care provider for a professional evaluation and diagnosis.”
While mold is not subject to any specific environmental regulatory requirements, Barnette said his agency remains committed to continue working to assist Wake Forest University “and concerned citizens in our community in assessing conditions which may contribute to the growth of mold in indoor environments and to ensure they are provided with the most reliable information available.”
Q: I forgot to keep the paper with the shredding events, and hope you will post them again.
P.H.
Answer: We have heard about one more shredding event, which at this point is the last one we know of for 2019. On Nov. 23, local Girl Scout troops will hold a shredding event on Lewisville-Clemmons Road across from West Forsyth High School, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Proceeds will be used to fund service projects in the community and troop activities. Suggested donations are $5 a box or bag.
