Q: I have a family member who serves in the National Guard. The unit was recently deployed, but service members have been performing their tasks without social distancing and not all have been consistently wearing masks, and some go home afterwards. This seems like a dangerous practice. They are not being tested despite being told that they would be. What can be done to address this?
B.S.
Answer: Precautions are being taken, according to Lt. Col. Matt DeVivo, public affairs officer for the North Carolina National Guard.
“There are approximately 940 N.C. Guardsmen across the state doing amazing work supporting N.C. DHHS, N.C. Emergency Management and many other state and local agencies and partners,” he said.
Prior to coming on duty for COVID-19 response, he said, service members’ immunizations and “individual medical readiness metrics” were reviewed, according to DeVivo. Guardsmen were required to complete medical screening forms reviewed by registered nurses, doctors and physician assistants, he said, and any high-risk individuals were excluded for participation.
Some N.C. Guardsman duties — such as loading trucks with food and supporting food bank operations — make it difficult to maintain social distancing measures.
“In those situations, service members must wear personal protective equipment, such as a mask and gloves,” DeVivo said.
“We highly encourage all guardsmen to look out for his/her fellow soldier or airmen, and if they see an unsafe act (such as not wearing a mask when the situation warrants it) to speak to that individual and correct the issue.”
In according with CDC and N.C. DHHS guidelines, guardsmen have been briefed on public health procedures, such as the need for six foot social distancing, frequent handwashing and son to prevent the spread of the coronavirus while on duty and at home, he said. He added that service members directly performing food distribution operations or assisting with community-based testing are required to use government-provided lodging such as a hotel room.
“If a service member believes they have COVID-19 symptoms they are seen by a NCNG physician assistant or registered nurse, and if necessary, transported to a local medical facility offering COVID-19 testing,” he said. “Medical teams are available 24/7 to all service members.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.