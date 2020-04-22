Q: Is it really against the law to wear a face mask in North Carolina? Has that law been suspended?
B.W.
Answer: State law does contain prohibitions against wearing certain types of masks in public places, said Lori Sykes, an attorney for the Winston-Salem Police Department. The title of the relevant law is “Prohibited Secret Societies and Activities” and it was enacted in 1953. The prohibitions regarding masks are found in GS 14-12.7, 12.8, 12.9, 12.10 and 12.14.
The type of mask covered by these laws is “any mask, hood or device whereby the person, face or voice is disguised so as to conceal the identity of the wearer.”
“There are, however, exceptions to these prohibitions for certain activities and/or occasions,” Sykes said, including masks worn as part of a traditional holiday costume; masks worn in theatrical productions or as part of a Mardi Gras celebrations; and masks worn in certain jobs “for the purpose of ensuring the physical safety of the wearer.”
“Local governments do not have the authority to ‘suspend’ a state law,” Sykes said, “but it is the city’s position that wearing a mask as recommended by the CDC and other health experts during the current pandemic is for the purpose of protecting the health and safety of the wearer, rather than for the purpose of concealing the identity of the wearer. Therefore, the wearing of masks during the current pandemic would be considered an exception to the state prohibition outlined above and would not be an offense for which local law enforcement would issue a citation.”
Q: I have a three-day class scheduled for mid-May at Forsyth Tech. Will it be rescheduled?
K.C.
Answer: You should contact the school to find out whether the class is going ahead through remote or distance learning, or whether it will be postponed. Since you didn’t give us any details on the class, we could not check it specifically, but many classes resumed March 30 online.
There are some exceptions: Basic Law Enforcement Training, Emergency Management Services training and Certified Nursing Assistant classes are continuing to be held in person at the request of the state, because they would provide critical services if needed during COVID-19. “Faculty, staff and students are practicing as many safety precautions as possible,” according to a statement from the college.
Q: The COVID-19 Response Fund was intended to help area non-profits. Will a similar fund be established to help our small businesses?
Answer: “The Chamber of Commerce is working on such a fund,” said Mayor Allen Joines.
A chamber spokeswoman confirmed this, saying “Greater Winston-Salem Inc., along with community partners, is working to organize a small business grant fund to assist COVID-19 recovery efforts for local small businesses. We are currently working on criteria for the program with the hope of sharing more information next week.”
