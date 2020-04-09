Q: For weeks now, according to the “Where is My Refund” site, my refund for my state tax return has been in Stage 1. I filed it Feb. 5. Is the state going to hold these refunds until we get through the current crisis or are we just experiencing a delay?
G.W.
Answer: “Refunds are not being delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Schorr Johnson, director of public affairs for the N.C. Department of Revenue.
Johnson said that due to the DOR’s enhanced identity theft protection measures, some refunds are taking longer than normal.
“Our stated goal is six weeks for electronically filed returns and 12 weeks for paper returns,” Johnson said. “Many are fulfilled much quicker, especially electronically-filed.”
Other people who are curious about the status of their state refunds can check at ncdor.gov/file-pay/refund-process.
