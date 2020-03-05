Q: Medical experts refer to Coronavirus as “a brand new virus,” but I find a contradiction in what I’m reading on disinfectants in my pantry that specifically mention “Human Coronavirus” as already existing.
L.G.
Answer: Coronaviruses in general have been known about since the mid-1960s, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. They are named for the crown-like spikes on their surface.
What is new is this specific type of virus (called SARS-CoV-2) and the disease it causes, called “COVID-19” (Coronavirus Disease 2019). You can read the CDC report, which is updated on a regular basis, at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/summary.html.
Q: Years ago, Winston-Salem had tornado sirens. Why did the city get rid of them, and are there any plans to implement them again?
A.M.
Answer: August Vernon, operations officer for the Forsyth County Office of Emergency Management, said that the tornado sirens were discontinued in 1990.
“The sirens were antiquated, relying on World War II-era technology, and they were expensive to maintain,” he said. “They broke down or came on when they weren’t supposed to, and only a third of the county’s residents could hear them.”
While a siren might get the attention of people within hearing range, he said, the public needs more than just a siren. “People need specific information about what the emergency is and what they need to do, preferably with a voice announcement. A siren warning could cause concern for people who don’t know what it means.”
Emergency management here uses the Emergency Alert System (EAS), which is on radio and television. It replaced the Emergency Broadcast System.
“The National Weather Service and the Emergency Management office can also activate tone-alert weather radios and give instructions to people,” Vernon said. “Newer weather radios are equipped with Specific Area Message Encoding, or SAME. The receiver can be programmed to sound an alert when there is a severe-weather forecast and to give spoken instructions.”
The fastest and most common way to send messages now is to distribute emergency information by way of the social networks, readyforsyth.org and local news media.
Q: Why is Bethania Road, which runs between Reynolda Road and Main Street in Bethania, closed? The road has been blocked since this past Friday afternoon. If they are going to work on it, why can’t they let us use it in the meantime?
P.M.
Answer: Maintenance crews from the North Carolina Department of Transportation recently discovered severe damage to the culvert under Bethania Road, according to Pat Ivey, a division engineer. The damage was caused by a flooding event on Feb. 6 and necessitated the closure of the road, he said.
“This is one of 10 damage sites discovered so far in Forsyth County since the storm,” Ivey said. “While we do not have a definitive repair schedule for this road at this time, each of the sites will be repaired. We are prioritizing the sites based on traffic volume, damage severity and cost and are working to identify funding for the repairs. Until then, motorists should follow the posted detour.”
