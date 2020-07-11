Q: Are any tax preparers available to seniors as AARP provided at a couple of our libraries in previous years? Your help would be appreciated as always.
J.L.
Answer: The Experiment in Self Reliance’s tax preparation assistance program is running through Wednesday. The tax preparation is by appointment only. Call 336-722-9400 and choose either extension 164 or 172 to make an appointment.
“Residents with a household income of $56,000 and below are invited to have their taxes prepared at no cost using ESR’s free tax preparation services, adapted to help protect clients, volunteers, and staff from COVID-19,” according to ESR.
You can see a list of documents you need to bring with you at www.eisr.org and looking for “Forsyth Free Tax” under Programs.
“ESR’s lobby entrance has been set up for social distancing for clients, volunteers, and staff. ESR would like for each client to wear a mask, if possible. If clients do not have a mask, they will be given one, based on availability. Plastic protective shields will be installed in the tax consultation area.
“A tax greeter will receive the intake documents in a designated area, and taxes will be prepared in the tax lab while the client waits in the lobby. Clients will not be allowed to enter into the tax lab. Clients may also drop off their tax information, allowing the client to leave and pick up the return at a scheduled time.”
If you cannot make it to the ESR office, which is at 3480 Dominion St., or want to do it yourself, residents who have a household income of $66,000 or less can use the free tax preparation site at www.myfreetaxes.com.
AARP’s Tax Aide program was canceled this year due to the pandemic, and organizers were not able to resume it but plan to bring it back next year.
The deadline to file taxes was extended this year to July 15, which is Wednesday.
Q: We were wondering where the hummingbirds are. We saw them for awhile, but it’s been several weeks since there were any in our yard or feeder.
B.L. and C.L.
Answer: “By late May, hummingbird chicks will have hatched and the females are out searching for small spiders and soft-bodied insects to heed their babies,” said Ron Morris, who writes the Birds-Eye View Column for the Journal. “As of early July, I’m still seeing lots of action at my hummingbird feeders and some of these birds appear to be juveniles — birds that hatched this year.
“Our best means of determining if hummingbird populations, or populations of any birds, are declining or increasing is through analyses of the vast databases of Audubon’s Christmas Bird Counts, Audubon’s Climate Watch surveys and the North American Breeding Bird Survey. However, these surveys have been canceled this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Hummingbirds often produce two broods per season, he said, “so the local population may actually increase toward the end of the breeding season as these young birds leave the nest. So, I recommend that you keep your feeders clean and supplied with fresh sugar water and, hopefully, you will see more hummingbirds at your feeders.”
(Note from SAM: After we got Ron Morris’s answer and before this answer ran, we heard from B.L. and C.L. noting that they had finally seen a hummingbird. “Only one and it’s been awhile,” they wrote. “Hopefully we’ll be seeing more often.”)
