Q: I’ve been hearing that the tax filing deadline has been pushed back to July 15, but I have also heard that in North Carolina if you don’t pay due taxes by April 15, you will be charged interest but not penalties. Is this true?
B.G.
Answer: Schorr Johnson confirmed that the N.C. Department of Revenue is extending the tax filing deadline for individual, corporate and franchise taxes to mirror the announced deadline change from the Internal Revenue Service.
“In addition to the filing extension, the NC DOR will not charge penalties for those filing and paying their taxes after April 15, as long as they file and pay their tax before the updated July 15 deadline. However, the department cannot offer relief from interest charged to filings after April 15 unless state law is changed.
“As it stands now, tax payments received after April 15 will be charged accruing interest over the period from April 15 until the date of payment.”
That interest rate, Johnson said, is currently five percent annually, the minimum rate allowed by state law. In a statement, Ronald G. Penny, the state Revenue Secretary, said “the department is providing the maximum flexibility under existing state law.”
More details about these and other issues related to state taxes and COVID-19, including options for additional extensions, can be found online at files.nc.gov/ncdor/documents/files/2020-3-24-Frequently-Asked-Questions-COVID.pdf.
