Icy driving tips
With a chance of icy roads this morning, it’s time for a reminder of safe driving tips for icy or, later this winter, snowy conditions. Here are some suggestions, courtesy of the N.C. Highway Patrol and AAA Carolinas auto club. The simplest suggestion, of course, is to avoid travel unless necessary when winter weather is in your area. You should also decrease your speed and, of course, always wear seat belts.
Other tips:
- Leave early, allowing more travel time and expect delays.
- Increase the distance between vehicles, since it takes significantly longer to stop on snow-covered or icy roadways.
- Clear all windows on your vehicle before you travel, since unobstructed vision is vital. Turn on your headlights.
- Use caution on bridges and overpasses, since they are susceptible to freezing before roadways.
- Avoid using cruise control, which can cause your vehicle’s wheels to continue turning on a slippery surface when speed needs to be decreased.
- Don’t stop in the road if you can safely avoid it, and don’t power up hills. “There’s a big difference in the amount of inertia it takes to start moving from a full stop versus how much it takes to get moving while still rolling,” according to AAA. “Applying extra gas on icy roads just starts your wheels spinning. Try to get a little inertia going before you reach the hill and let that inertia carry you to the top. Avoid stopping while going up a hill.”
- Don’t hit the brakes if you start to skid. “If skidding, continue to look and steer in the direction you want to go,” AAA advises.
- Make sure your vehicle has a full tank of gas in case you are stranded for an extended period of time.
- Fully charge your cellphone before heading out.
- Keep an emergency kit in your vehicle, including an ice scraper; non-clumping kitty litter or sand for traction; jumper cables; a car charger for your cellphone; blankets, gloves, hats and a winter coat; food, water and any needed medications.
- Stay on major routes, which are more likely to have been treated or plowed.
- Notify a family member or a friend of your travel plans before departure.
- Fill up on windshield washer fluid, preferably one with a low freezing point to help keep ice and snow from sticking.
- Avoid distractions. Turn off or store your cellphone, turn down the music and focus on driving.
- If you become stranded, stay with your vehicle, which can provide shelter and also makes it easier for rescuers.
Q: Are people allowed to pile their leaves in the city street? I thought there was a city ordinance against this.
J.O.
Answer: The city provides loose leaf pickup between Nov. 1 and Jan. 15, and city officials say they enforce the regulations as spelled out by Sec. 26-6 of the city code, citing property owners year-round for loose leaf violations including blocking sidewalks or piles extending into the street.
