Q: I have a condo rented for a couple of weeks in May at Emerald Isle. If beaches remain closed due to the coronavirus, will the condo property give me a refund? My insurance doesn't cover a pandemic.
A.H.
Answer: According to Lawson Newton, a local attorney who specializes in real estate matters, vacation rental disputes and issues are generally determined and resolved by referencing either the vacation rental agreement itself or the North Carolina Vacation Rental Act, which is set out in North Carolina General Statutes Section 42A.
"I encourage the reader to closely examine the signed vacation rental agreement with respect to terms and conditions of default and remedies thereto," Newton said. "I seriously doubt that the reader will find a provision allowing for refund, in whole or in part, as a result of closed beaches. But a careful reading of those provisions, which may include 'natural disaster' type language might afford at least an argument for refund."
The Vacation Rental Act only provides a tenant reimbursement if, for example, the landlord could not provide the premises in a fit and habitable condition and could not offer a similar substitute property to the tenant.
"This does not seem to be the reader's situation," he said. "Unless an Evacuation Order has been issued pursuant to Article 1 of Chapter 166A (as opposed to only the beaches being closed), no refund would be available under that scenario. It seems that the best option is to try to find something in the vacation rental agreement that might give the reader at least a shot at some relief."
