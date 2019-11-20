Q: Can you please provide a list of places available for volunteering on Thanksgiving Day?
D.L.
Answer: “We all know that this time of years causes folks to get into the spirit of giving — both of their treasure as well as their time,” according to HandsOn Northwest North Carolina, a local organization that helps coordinate potential volunteers with groups that need their help.
“Many, many folks decide to celebrate Thanksgiving, for example, by serving together with their family. Indeed, the Saturday before Thanksgiving (Nov. 23) is marked as National Family Volunteer Day (pointsoflight.org/familyvolunteerday/) and there are great resources, including DIY projects for younger families (generationon.org/projects-and-causes) available for those interested in getting involved.”
As for opportunities on Thanksgiving specifically, “Here in Winston-Salem, the few formal volunteer opportunities on Thanksgiving Day tend to book up quickly, usually a full year in advance.” Instead, they recommend you try some service activities for the holiday. Among them:
- Host a Neighborhood Food Drive: “Encourage your neighbors to put out a few canned goods on their porch, which you can collect on Thanksgiving and then deliver to Second Harvest Food Bank (secondharvestnwnc.org) or Crisis Control Ministry (crisiscontrol.org) the Monday after the holiday. This gives you a chance to meet and visit with your neighbors, too — always a great benefit of service! Sites like NextDoor can make organizing this kind of event easier than ever.”
- Bake Cookies or Make Snack Mix: “Some nonprofits never close — even on Thanksgiving! Organizations like the Ronald McDonald House (rmhws.org), SECU Family House (familyhousews.org), and the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home (trellissupport.org/services/kate-b-reynolds-hospice-home) appreciate volunteers that bake homemade cookies or put together their own snack and trail mix bags that they can then share with the families that they serve — families that are often exhausted, overwhelmed, and grateful for a quick, homemade bite from folks that care. Individually packaged cookie or snack bags can be dropped off on Thanksgiving, or anytime over the holiday weekend. (Call first!!)”
- Share a Meal with a Resident of a Local Nursing Home: “Chances are you’ve passed a local skilled-nursing facility in your neighborhood every day without really noticing it. Unfortunately, too many residents of these facilities won’t have local family or friends with which to share their holiday meal. Many of these nursing homes would welcome friendly presences to share a meal with some of their residents, play games, or otherwise just chat and visit. Plan to call a few days in advance to schedule an appropriate time and to ensure you have time to follow any safety or security protocols the facility may have.”
Amy Lytle, executive director of HandsOn NWNC, added that “As always, volunteer opportunities that are available all year long can be found on our website at volunteer.handsonnwnc.org.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.