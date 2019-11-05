Winter is Coming
Cold weather has arrived in the area, after a summer that dragged on until Halloween, and we’ve had our first frosty mornings already. With even colder weather on the way, here are some tips from Duke Energy on ways to save on your heating bill this winter. It’s a good idea to start doing this now rather than wait for colder weather:
- Check your furnace filter once a month and replace it when it appears dirty.
- Set your thermostat at the lowest temperature that is comfortable for your family. According to Duke Energy, you can save as much as 3 percent on your bill for each degree you lower your thermostat. They also recommend reducing the setting at night and when you are away.
- If you have a heat pump, keep the outdoor unit clear of grass and leaves (and drifting snow when that happens).
- Check for leaks, especially around windows. Cold air infiltration can account for half of your heating costs in a leaky home. Use caulking, weatherstripping and sheets of plastic on large areas.
- Close and seal heat registers that serve areas such as an uninsulated garage, porch, or attic storage room.
- Have a professional verify your insulation in walls and ceilings is sufficient. They can also check to make sure your insulation meets standards and has not been damaged.
- Keep windows and doors located near your thermostat closed tightly, and keep heat sources such as lamps away from the thermostat.
- Keep draperies and shades open on sunny days and closed on cloudy days and at night.
- Make sure heating outlets and return-air grills are free from obstructions such as draperies, furniture and rugs.
- Clean vents regularly with a vacuum or broom.
- Make sure ductwork in the attic or garage is covered with at least six inches of insulation, and use duct sealing compound on seams and joints in the ductwork.
- If your home has a crawl space with air vents in the walls, close the vents and seal with insulation from the inside during the winter.
- Insulate basement and crawl space walls. If your basement or crawl space is a cold, unoccupied area, then the floor between the cold area and the living space should also be insulated.
Also, make sure that pipes that are exposed to cold weather, in attics, crawlspaces, basements or along exterior walls, are insulated.
Thanks
- “We would like to thank the person or persons that paid for our breakfast Saturday at Cagney’s (on Cloverdale Avenue).” — W.B.
- C.R. would like to thank the people who helped her son when his car hydroplaned on his way to Forsyth Tech Thursday about 7 a.m., on the off ramp from Business 40 east onto Silas Creek Parkway South. “Thankfully, he was okay and the car was not damaged,” she wrote. “A couple of people helped him. First, an off-duty firefighter stopped to see if he was okay. My parents were able to help free the car from the mud. Next, he took his car to a nearby service station. The person there gave him a free car wash. I just wanted to thank them.
