Where’s My Stimulus Money?
The biggest question people have been asking lately is, sadly, one we can’t help you directly with: “Where is my stimulus check?” We can point you in the right direction to find some answers, but since you need personal information to inquire with the IRS you’ll have to do that yourself.
There are many variables involved in why you may not have gotten a check yet, assuming you are due one in the first place, and the only way to check the status of it is online, at the IRS’s Economic Payment Information Center, www.irs.gov/coronavirus/economic-impact-payment-information-center.
More specifically for people who have questions, there is a link to a “Frequently Asked Questions” page near the top of that home page at a link marked “Get My Payment FAQs.” It is frequently updated, most recently earlier this week, and has information on such topics as who is eligible, where the IRS gets its banking information, whether you need to take action in different circumstances, what will happen if your bank account has changed or closed, and warnings about potential scams.
Q: What is the Forsyth Humane Society’s policy on people who foster dogs but let them run loose in violation of Winston-Salem leash ordinances? We have complained to Forsyth County Animal Services with no response.
J.H.
Answer: “Forsyth Humane Society takes very seriously our county’s leash ordinances, and the safety and well-being of people and their animals,” said executive director Sarah Williamson.
The foster contract the Humane Society uses specifies that “dogs must be kept inside the home at night unless prior arrangements are approved by FHS. When brought outside, the dog(s) must be either in a fenced yard/area or on an attended leash.”
She said that after reviewing your complaint, she found that the Humane Society does not have the addresses mentioned in their foster database, which means the person may be fostering through a different group.
In Forsyth County — not just in cities and towns — all dogs must be under control and physical restraint by means of a leash, rope, chain or other means when they are off their owner’s property. There are exceptions for hunting dogs engaged in that activity, and also at sanctioned off-leash dog parks.
Q: With more people outside walking for exercise, should they walk facing oncoming traffic or walk with the traffic instead?
R.C.
Answer: According to state statute, “Any pedestrian walking along and upon a highway shall, when practicable, walk only on the extreme left of the roadway or its shoulder facing traffic which may approach from the opposite direction. Such pedestrian shall yield the right-of-way to approaching traffic.”
As the National Center for Safe Routes to School puts it, “When one must walk on the road because the area lacks pedestrian facilities such as a sidewalk, one is advised to walk on the left-side, facing traffic, as this presents opportunities to establish eye-contact with approaching motorists and make quick judgments to protect oneself.”
In cases where there is a sidewalk, the state statute requires pedestrians use that rather than walk on the roadway.
