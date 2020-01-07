Q: I have more winter coats than I can use, and some are almost new. How can I get them to homeless people?
R.H.V.
Answer: One strong contender right now would be the United Way of Forsyth County, which will be holding its “Homeless Point-in-Time Count” at the end of the month, on Jan. 29.
The event is, according to United Way, “part of a national initiative to measure and combat chronic homelessness. The goal is to give the local and federal government an idea of how many people are experiencing homelessness in the area, and to make sure there are enough appropriate services to help them.” Data collected that night will be used to plan services for the homeless throughout the year.
Volunteers can distribute the coats during the PIT count, said Kathleen Wiener, grants and projects manager for United Way.If they can’t be used for the PIT count, they can be distributed to newly-housed homeless individuals through their program case managers.
Donations for the PIT count need to be brought to the United Way, 301 N. Main St. Suite 1700, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays.
United Way puts together bags of needed items for the homeless people they encounter on the night of the count.
Items they are looking to include in those bags during the winter count include: blankets, warm hats, scarves, socks, hand warmers, individual tissue packets, lip balm, sunscreen, bottled water, canned foods or pre-packaged foods (such as crackers, Pop Tarts and granola bars), plastic utensils, and personal hygiene items such as toothpaste, toothbrushes, soap, shampoo, conditioner and lotion.
United Way is still looking for volunteers to take part in the PIT count, which counts sheltered and unsheltered homeless individuals and families in Forsyth County. The event will start at 9 p.m. that night. There will be two shifts, one from 9 p.m. to midnight and the other from 1 to 4 a.m. on the morning of Jan. 30.
People interested in volunteering can contact Wiener at Kathleen.wiener@uwforsyth.org or fill out a form at tinyurl.com/pitvolunteer2020.
Q: There is a water hydrant at the corner of Seventh and Oak streets that is gushing water. Can someone fix this?
F.W.
Answer: Your complaint has been forwarded. In situations such as this, you can contact CityLink to alert the city to problems. You can call them at 336-727-8000 or 311; use a smartphone app available for either iPhone or Android devices; or email them through www.cityofws.org/1679/Contact-Us.
Q: There is a lane restriction on vehicles with three or more axles on I-40 from the 421 split to the 311 split. Every day, I encounter tractor trailers that are ignoring this restriction. Can signs in the median or paint in the lane be added to discourage this violation.
J.M.
Answer: That problem is being addressed, according to John Couch with the N.C. Department of Transportation.
“The Motor Carrier Enforcement Unit is getting ready to launch a campaign that will utilize the existing Dynamic Message Signs advertising the lane restrictions,” he said. “As part of the campaign, they will monitor the areas where the restrictions are in place. This should start the third week in January.”
Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com
