Q: I thought the Easter sunrise service at Home Church was well done. Seeing it brought back many memories. I played in the Easter band for many years. Can you get the number of viewers from all sources and where they watched it from? It would be interesting to see what places around the world watched it.
R.W.
Answer: It is too soon to have television and radio numbers, which would not indicate where people were watching from specifically. But according to numbers provided by Home Moravian Church, 4,682 individual devices with unique IP addresses watched the service's livestream, and approximately 2,500 more viewers watched on Facebook and YouTube, for a total of more than 7,000 total devices.
"We don't know the exact number of total online worshipers," according to a statement from the church, "because many people who write in Home Moravian's online Friendship Register say they're watching with other people. That could add several thousand more."
Fifty devices were watching from outside the United States, from four continents — North America, Europe, Asia and Africa — and a total of 17 countries or territories. Those include Honduras, England, France, Ukraine, South Africa and New Zealand.
In the U.S., there were viewers in 43 states across the nation, including Hawaii. About 70% of unique IP addresses — nearly 3,400 of them — came from North Carolina. Add viewers in the surrounding states of Virginia, South Carolina and Tennessee to those in North Carolina and you account for 80% of the total. "Taking North Carolina plus only the states along the east coast where there is a significant Moravian presence, the total becomes 85% of all views," according to the church statement.
The video of Sunday's service is now available on three sites: Moraviansunrise.org; Homemoravian.org; and YouTube.com/user/home1771.
