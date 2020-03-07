Q: There was a “No Preference” option on our primary ballots for the Republican and Democrat presidential race. What was the total and percentage for each of those contests?
D.P.
Answer: In Forsyth County, “No Preference” got 536 votes, or 0.97 percent of the vote, among Democrats, ahead of the number of votes that came in for Tom Steyer, Tulsi Gabbard, Andrew Yang and some other candidates. Among Republicans, “No Preference” got 991 votes in Forsyth County, or 3.86 percent of the total, ahead of candidates Joe Walsh and Bill Weld. “No Preference” won the Libertarian vote, with 79 votes for 36.57 percent, and the Constitution Party with 8 votes, 57.14 percent, and got six votes, 27.28 percent, for the Green Party.
Statewide, “No Preference” got 21,759 Democratic votes (1.65 percent) and 19,990 Republican votes (2.5 percent). “No Preference” also swept the Libertarian (2,061 statewide, or 29.81 percent) and Constitution (193 statewide, or 44.57 percent) races, and got 161 votes or 39.46 percent of the votes for the Green Party.
You can find more details and search by other counties at the N.C. State Board of Elections website at er.ncsbe.gov/
Q: With March Madness coming up, what will WFMY do about “Wheel of Fortune” and “Jeopardy!”?
B.J.
Answer: According to Larry Audas, president and general manager of WFMY, preempted programs would be shown overnight that night. It’s too early to know a full schedule, but when available it will be posted at wfmynews2.com. The NCAA March Madness schedule for 2020 will start March 15 with “Selection Sunday.”
Q: We have been waiting for the additional lanes on Peace Haven Road bridge over U.S. 421 to open, but progress seems to have come to a standstill. What is the update?
B.J.
Answer: There is still widening work to be completed on Peace Haven Road, both north and south of the new bridge, according to Pat Ivey, division engineer with the N.C. Department of Transportation.
“Once this work is complete, the contractor can shift traffic to the other portion of the new bridge,” he said. “Cold and wet weather has prevented the contractor from performing the asphalt work this time of year.”
Once the widening along Peace Haven is complete, he said, “we can open all lanes to the final traffic pattern and complete the concrete median islands, which should take place near the end of April. This winter, the contractor has also focused on constructing the new concrete median barrier on U.S. 421. The entire Peace Haven interchange project is scheduled to be complete by mid-June.”
Q: Are prescription pill bottles accepted in the Winston-Salem curbside recycling program?
D.R.
Answer: No, the city recycling program does not accept the common orange bottles used for most medicine, said Helen Peplowski, director of sustainability for the city of Winston-Salem. “We only accept bottles and jugs that have a neck that is smaller than the base of the bottle, like a water bottle,” she said. You can check with your pharmacy to see if they have a program to take those bottles back.
