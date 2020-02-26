Q: How long do I have before the end of early voting for the primary?
J.W.
Answer: One-stop early voting runs through Saturday afternoon. If you miss that deadline, you will need to vote Tuesday at your regular polling place.
The early voting hours are 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on weekdays, and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, at the following locations:
- Forsyth County Board of Elections, 201 N. Chestnut St.
- Brown & Douglas Community Center, 4725 Indiana Ave.
- Kernersville Branch Library, 248 Harmon Lane.
- Mazie Woodruff Center, 4905 Lansing Drive.
- Polo Park Recreation Center, 1850 Polo Road.
- Southside Branch Library, 3185 Buchanan St.
- Clemmons Branch Library, 3554 Clemmons Road.
- Lewisville Branch Library, 6490 Shallowford Road.
- Old Town Recreation Center, 4550 Shattalon Drive.
- Rural Hall Branch Library, 7125 Broad St.
- WSSU Anderson Center, 1545 Reynolds Park Road.
A registered voter of Forsyth County can vote at any one of those locations regardless of their residence, and no reason for early voting is required. Also, no ID is required.
To find your polling place on election day, go to fcvotes.com and click on “Find My Polling Place.” Hours for voting on primary election day will be from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. The FCVotes site also includes a list of candidates, sample ballot, and other information.
Q: When is the Winston-Salem Journal going to list all the people running for office for March 3 primaries?
S.W.
Answer: We already ran that information, and it is available on our website. Go to www.journalnow.com and search for “Who’s on the primary ballots” (and make sure your search is in quotes).
Coin Questions
Following last Friday’s Ask SAM answer about 1943 pennies, SAM has gotten many coin collector questions, including several offering to sell us their collections and others describing supposedly rare items they own.
Your best bet is to look for nearby coin collector groups and coin shows.
As we said previously, the Winston-Salem Coin Club will be holding a show at Miller Park Recreation Center on March 28 and 29. Various vendors and organizations will be set up at the show and some will be offering free appraisals and information. You can find a list of the coin dealers that will be set up at that particular show, with contact information, at www.coinzip.com/winston-salem-coin-club-coin-show.
You can find general information, including contacts, for the Winston-Salem Coin Club at wscoin.club. The group meets at the Miller Park Recreation Center on the second Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m.
Another nearby group is the Eagle Coin Club in Lexington, which holds meetings on the third Thursday of each month at the J. Smith Young YMCA, 119 W. Third Ave. in Lexington, and will have its next coin show on May 2.
For people in other areas (we heard from folks as far away as California), coinzip.com lists coin clubs and coin shows all around the country.
