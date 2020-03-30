Q: We are sheltering in place, and as we look through the pantry we keep finding food that has expired. But how can we tell if it has gone bad or not? When it says "Sell By" does it mean it's gone bad after that date?
D.B.
Answer: First, it's important to know the distinctions in food labels according to USDA standards:
* "Best If Used By" indicates when a product will be of the best flavor or quality, but is not a safety date.
* "Sell By" tells a store how long to display the product for sale for inventory management. Again, it's not a safety date.
* Use By" is the last date recommended for use of the product for peak quality It is not a safety date except when used on baby formula.
If the date passes during home storage, many products will remain safe and wholesome if handled properly until spoilage is evident. "Spoiled foods will develop an off odor, flavor or texture due to naturally occurring spoilage bacteria," according to the USDA. "If a food has developed such spoilage characteristics, it should not be eaten."
"In short the USDA mostly tells people to use common sense," said Journal food editor Michael Hastings, who helped SAM with this answer. "If it looks and smells OK, it probably is safe to eat. When in doubt, throw it out."
WebMD offers the following tips on how long after the date on the food it is generally safe to eat. Among their suggestions. Canned goods depend on type of food inside. "Highly acidic foods like tomato sauce can keep 18 months or more," according to the site. "Low-acid foods like canned green beans are probably risk-free for up to five years."
Canned foods should not be stored in a potentially hot place like a crawl space or garage, and canned and dry food should be kept about 50 to 70 degrees Fahrenheit in a dry, dark place. Humidity can be a factor in speeding up deterioration. "The FDA notes that taste, aroma, and appearance of food can change rapidly if the air conditioning fails in a home or warehouse."
Dry goods can generally be stored up to six months. Once the package has been opened, it is best to move the product to an air-tight container. You can find a handy chart of common pantry staples and how long they generally stay good at thespruceeats.com by searching articles for the term "shelf life."
As for food in the refrigerator, WebMD notes:
* Milk is usually fine until a week after the "Sell By" date.
* Eggs should be OK three to five weeks after you bought them. Double-grade As will go down a grade in a week but should still be perfectly edible.
* Meats should be cooked or frozen within a day or two of the sell-by date. Again, if it smells "off," don't take any chances.
