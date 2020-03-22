Q: I had an annual inspection and license tag renewal done. As I was replacing my new registration in my car with last year’s, I noticed the appraisal value of my car was $1,200 higher than last year, and subsequently paid a higher tax. How can that be?
L.P.
Answer: The North Carolina Department of Revenue provides vehicle valuation services to all counties in the state. Data is gathered from vehicle transactions occurring specifically in North Carolina, according to John Burgiss, the Forsyth County Tax Assessor/Collection. Information on the sale price and vehicle information (year, make and model) is gathered to determine typical sale prices for a particular vehicle based on its year, make and model.
“Per N.C. Statutes, the value for January through August registrations is determined as of January 1 of the current year,” Burgiss said. “For registrations in September through December, the value is determined as of January 1 the following year.”
Information is provided on each renewal detailing the ability to appeal a vehicle’s value, according to Burgiss.
“Common reasons for vehicle appeals are for high mileage or poor condition,” he said. “The owner of a vehicle may file a written appeal of value with the assessor’s office within 30 days of the date taxes are due. State statute allows for the appeal of a motor vehicle in the 30 days prior to the renewal date without having to pay property taxes up front. Appeals filed soon after receiving the renewal notice are typically resolved prior to the due date. The statue, does however, require the payment of the taxes by the renewal date, even if the appeal results are pending. Refunds are automatically generated for RMV appeals having a lowered value appeal result on paid accounts.”
Forsyth County Tax Administration handles appeals for vehicles located in Forsyth County. In addition, Forsyth County Tax Administration handles tax jurisdiction identification and corrections within Forsyth County.
“The goal with any property tax value assessment is to achieve accuracy and fairness,” Burgiss said. “Appraisals, by their very nature, are an opinion of value. For this very reason, North Carolina provides a multi-tiered appeal process that is simple and effective for citizens. Forsyth County Tax Administration is committed to working with citizens through all elements of property taxation to help ensure continued accuracy and fairness in property tax matters.”
Q: Is the Allison Williams who does reports on ESPN the daughter of Brian Williams?
L.A.
Answer: No, that’s a different Allison Williams. Brian Williams is the father of actress Allison Howell Williams, who is best known for her roles in the TV series “Girls” and the movie “Get Out.” She is about four years younger than sportscaster Allison Williams.
Q: What has happened to radio station 99.9 FM?
S.C.
Answer: The station, formerly “Majic 99.9 FM,” has changed formats and is now “The New Air1: The Worship Station,” with religious music. You can find more information about Air1, which is nationally syndicated, at www.air1.com.
