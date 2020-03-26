Q: Is the school system sticking to their calendar of Monday being a teacher workday with no work for students? Does that mean they’ll still have spring break?
C.N.
Answer: That is still the plan.
“We did tell parents not to expect eLearning options on March 30 as it is scheduled as a teacher workday and we intend to do some online training with teachers that day,” said Brent Campbell, a spokesman for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.
“We are still awaiting some decisions from the state, so depending on what we hear, it is likely but not yet confirmed that spring break would be the same way and students would not need to expect assignments or eLearning activities that week since we would be on ‘break’ as originally scheduled. I will let parents know for sure when we know if that is going to be the case.”
Q: What happened to the Winston-Salem Police Department’s “Calls for Service” that could be accessed online?
E.J.
Answer: “The ‘calls for service’ button was eliminated when our website was updated in October 2019,” said Lt. Jose Gomez with the WSPD. “Citizens can now use crime mapping (Crime Maps) and Police-to-Citizen (P2C) for this type of information.”
Both of these resources can be located on the Winston-Salem Police Department’s web page (www.cityofws.org/319/Police-Department).
Crime mapping (Crime Maps) is located on the homepage and Police-to-Citizen is located under Services, then Online Services, and Police-to-Citizen (P2C).
Q: It was my understanding prior to the pandemic that college students were not to be counted at their home address in the census because they would be counted at their college. Now that colleges are closed and those students are home, do we count them on our census or will the college still count them?
M.S.
Answer: Students who normally live at school should be counted at school, even if they are temporarily living elsewhere because of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Leslie Malone, a public affairs specialist with the U.S. Census Bureau.
If a student lives in student housing, the Census Bureau will work with a representative from the student housing facility to ensure students are counted in the 2020 Census, Malone said.
If a student lives in a private residence (off campus) that is not specifically for college or university students, such as a rental house or apartment that may be shared with roommates, they should respond to the 2020 Census online, by phone, or by mail.
The Census Bureau has a release explaining how it is handling recording information on college students. We have created a link to that release at tinyurl.com/uph9mbc.
Shredding
The shredding event that was scheduled for this Saturday at Holy Family Catholic Church has been canceled. It is likely that most shred events in the near future will be postponed or canceled. If you are not sure, you should check with the venue. If we hear any rescheduled dates, we will run those in the SAM column on April 4.
