Q: My Winston-Salem water bill almost tripled from one billing cycle to the next without any change in my normal routine. I called the Water/Sewer department and someone came to check the meter and said nothing was wrong with it. When I spoke to a representative at the department, she said since my previous bill was so low, they just added on to my current bill. She couldn’t explain how they knew what amount to add and she also didn’t know whether they read the meter each time. Does the city estimate your water/sewer bill or do they actually read the meter?
O.C.
Answer: We shared your complaint with Gale Ketteler, public information officer for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities.
“Regarding adding the previous low bill to the current bill, it could be that there was an error in the reading of the meter resulting in a smaller initial bill,” she said. “The next bill would include any consumption that was not accounted for in the initial bill, which would result in an accurate total for the two billing periods. In the end, the customer was charged the correct amount for their usage.
“Our Meter Services staff does attempt to read every meter. There are times when we are unable to take a reading due to a variety of situations, including vehicles parked on top of a meter or something blocking access to the meter. On a case-by-case basis, this may require us to generate a bill using a system-estimated read. The system looks at the number of days of service in the billing period and multiplies that by the customer’s historical average daily consumption. This is not a common occurrence, but it does happen on occasion.
“Please be assured that our customers are only charged for the water that they actually use. If an estimate is used, the following bill period will reflect actual usage so the customer is properly charged.”
Q: Why are there no “work zone area” or “slow down” signs on Interstate 40 where they are working on the bridge close to the Yadkin River and near the NC 801 exit. Cars are doing at least 80 through there and ride my bumper because I am not going to speed through there. It is a very dangerous area.
S.R.
Answer: All required work zone signs are in place on I-40 eastbound before the NC 801 exit, on NC 801 in advance of the I-40 interchange in both directions, and on I-40 westbound before the Harper Road exit, according to Pat Ivey, division engineer with the N.C. Department of Transportation.
“There is no work zone speed limit reduction because traffic control was designed to accommodate the posted speed limit of 65 mph,” he said. “This project is also part of our HAWKS program (Helping All Work zones Keep Safe) where the NC State Highway Patrol provides enhanced law enforcement through the work zone.
“Speeding has been more common on eastbound I-40 since I-40 is 70 MPH coming from Mocksville until you get to NC 801, and as the citizen mentioned, a good portion of the traffic does not slow down to the posted 65 mph limit and maintains the higher speed.
“We have made law enforcement aware of this issue.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.