Q: Recently I’ve been watching the “McMillions” series on HBO, about scammers manipulating the McDonald’s contest. Is there any chance, by any stretch of the imagination, the North Carolina Education Lottery could be compromised?
W.Y.
Answer: Many steps go into protecting the lottery from potential scammers.
“Scammers and hackers seem to lurk everywhere today and are searching for new victims every day” said Robert Denton, a spokesman for the N.C. Education Lottery.
“U.S. lotteries aren’t immune, as history has shown. But over time, U.S. lotteries have built tried and true practices to keep their games secure. And when lotteries follow those practices, as the N.C. Education Lottery strives to do, they can best ensure the integrity of drawings and games.”
For example, he said, scratch-off tickets are produced using an entirely different method from McMillions. Secured systems and algorithms in a single process determine which tickets win or which tickets do not, he said. “Winning tickets and losing tickets are shuffled by secured systems so there is no physical separation or identification of winning tickets vs. losing tickets. No person — not from the lottery nor from the manufacturer — is involved in determining which tickets win or lose or which retail locations receive them, ensuring that winning tickets are randomly distributed.”
Also, no physical characteristics are displayed on any particular ticket or group of tickets that would allow a person to determine the value of an unscratched ticket. “And as a final layer of protection, multiple and rigorous security audits review the production of scratch-off games each year to ensure game security and integrity,” Denton said.
The drawings are held in a secured room in a TV studio in Raleigh, accessible only after passing through three key-card-secured doors staffed by a security guard. The draw machines and lottery balls are stored in a secure room, and two people have to scan access cards to enter. Further, the room is secured by an alarm system with multiple cameras monitored by security staff.
Ball sets used in drawings are kept in sealed cases and are logged and secured with tamperproof seals that cannot be reused or forged, he said, and they are locked in a dual-combination safe. Two different combinations to the safe must be entered back-to-back.
“As an added security measure, lottery staff have access to one combination and external auditors know the other,” Denton said. “Constant monitoring and continuous improvement are required to ensure the integrity of lottery games. To make sure the lottery security efforts stay up-to-date, an independent audit of the lottery’s security procedures is done every two years.”
He said that lottery players can help, too. “If you see something suspicious going on with a lottery game, your lottery wants to know about it. Call our toll-free Security Hotline, 888-732-6235, to report suspicious activity involving a lottery game. It’s manned daily from 6 a.m. to 2 a.m. and voicemail is available 24 hours a day.”
