Q: Every election cycle, we read about some states and counties having more registered voters than actual population. What are state and county election boards doing to make sure those who are eligible and allowed to vote can do so? How does the state clean the rolls of voters who have died?
S.H.
Answer: Forsyth County’s population is greater than the number of registered voters, according to Tim Tsujii, head of the county Board of Elections. As of February, there are 257,428 registered voters in the county, with a population of more than 379,000 according to the most recent census estimates.
The State Board of Elections, in conjunction with the 100 county boards of elections, has a “continuous and systemic voter removal program to maintain county voter registration lists.”
“We are committed to keeping our voter rolls clean and accurate,” according to a statement from the State Board. “This list maintenance program is strengthened by successful working relationships with the North Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles (NCDMV), the North Carolina Department of Correction and the Department of Health and Human Services.”
In 2009, the SBE implemented the “National Change of Address Program,” which makes an effort twice each year to remove the names of ineligible voters from the official lists, and to update the addresses and other necessary data of people who remain on the lists. The program is nondiscriminatory and complies with provisions of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 and the National Voter Registration Act, according to the board.
“In January and July of each year, the State Board of Elections provides each of the 100 county boards of elections with change of address data from the U.S. Postal Service for voters in the counties’ respective voter registration lists,” according to the State Board. “The county boards of elections are then tasked with sending these voters special confirmation mailings to confirm whether they have an unreported change of address for voting purposes.
“These mailings permit voters to update their name or address within a county or to notify the board of elections of a move outside of the county. If a voter is deceased, a near relative may use the mailing to report the death to the board of elections so that their voter registration may be cancelled in the county.”
In keeping with General Statute 163-82.14, a county board of elections conducts a systematic program to remove from its list of registered voters anyone who has moved out of the county and to update the records of people who have moved within the county.
“The county board shall remove a person from its list if the registrant fails to respond to a confirmation mailing sent by the county board and does not vote or appear to vote in an election beginning on the date of the notice and ending on the day after the date of the second general election for the United States House of Representatives that occurs after the date of the notice,” according to the state board. “A confirmation mailing must be sent to all voters, unless the county board has been able to confirm a voter’s address by another means (voting, attempting to vote, signing a petition, running for office, completing a voter registration form, etc.). Confirmation mailings are only sent to active voters.”
