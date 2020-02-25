Q: Has Maya Angelou been nominated for the Winston-Salem Walk of Fame? If not, will she be considered for 2020?
R.W.
Answer: The city does not release the list of nominees for the Walk of Fame, according to Ed McNeal, head of marketing and communications for the city.
Friday is the deadline for this year’s submissions for the Winston-Salem Arts, Culture and Entertainment Memorial Walk of Fame. Submissions must be mailed to the city’s Marketing and Communications Department or delivered to them at City Hall, Suite 336 by 5 p.m. Friday.
Application packets must include a signed application, copy of the nominee’s death certificate, performance/accomplishment biography and list of community/civic involvement.
Further information is then gathered, and several committees review the nominations in March and April. A total of up to five nominees are sent to the mayor and City Council for final approval and election in May. The nominees will become public when they are approved.
Those not selected for the current year can be resubmitted. A ceremony to unveil the stars, which are on the Cherry Street side of the Benton Convention Center, takes place each June.
Among the criteria, the nominee must have:
- exhibited sustained excellence in his or her field for at least five years;
- made distinguished contributions to the community and civic-oriented participation;
- the nominee must be deceased, and the applicant must provide a copy of their death certificate;
- the nominee must have been a resident of Winston-Salem for at least five years.
- the nominee must have made a significant contribution to the arts or entertainment industry in one or more of the following areas: music, dance, theater, writing, visual arts, motion pictures, television, or radio.
An application form can be found at www.cityofws.org/486/Walk-of-Fame.
Q: For several months, they worked on the west side of Peters Creek Parkway where the creek runs through Wilshire golf course. They have now extended the work under the bridge and into the golf course. What is the nature of this project?
R.T.
Answer: According to Gale Ketteler, public information officer for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities, the work is part of the South Fork 3 Interceptor Replacement project running west of Peters Creek Parkway to just east of U.S. 52. “We are upsizing the existing sewer line due to condition and to ensure adequate capacity for growth in the basin,” she said. “Completion of this infrastructure project is anticipated by summer 2021.”
Q: Recently I have noticed that Jonestown Road, from the Romara Drive area to Crestview, has been marked so that the left lane has become a very long turning lane, leaving all of the through traffic in one narrow lane. Was this a mistake or might they reconsider it to shorten the turning lane so that both lanes can be used for through traffic?
J.P.
Answer: The lane configuration did not change, according to Laura Whitaker, a spokeswoman for the Winston-Salem Department of Transportation. She said the department “shifted the lane markings to give a pedestrian connection on the east side of the bridge.”
