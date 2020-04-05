Q: One of my TVs reads out loud on WXII-12 and I cannot hear the anchors talking. I have googled how to turn off the voice and cannot find a solution. Please help!
L.S.
Answer: Eddie Workman, an engineering technician at WXII, said “we have enabled a feature for the visually impaired. It is called Text to Talk. It will happen if two things are enabled on your TV.”
To turn it off, in the audio menu you should switch to Main Audio rather than SAP and/or disable Talk to Text. “This is a fairly recent feature for smart TVs,” he said, which may be why you are getting this on one TV but not the other.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.