Q: One of my TVs reads out loud on WXII-12 and I cannot hear the anchors talking. I have googled how to turn off the voice and cannot find a solution. Please help!

L.S.

Answer: Eddie Workman, an engineering technician at WXII, said “we have enabled a feature for the visually impaired. It is called Text to Talk. It will happen if two things are enabled on your TV.”

To turn it off, in the audio menu you should switch to Main Audio rather than SAP and/or disable Talk to Text. “This is a fairly recent feature for smart TVs,” he said, which may be why you are getting this on one TV but not the other.

