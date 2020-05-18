Q: When will WFMY News 2
be back on their main tower again? I can only receive them right now on one TV in the house. I rescanned on the date that they said to.
V.H.
Answer: You may need to rescan again.
“Winds aloft prevented tower climbers from going up earlier in the day,” said Larry Audas, president and general manager of WFMY. “He would have to scan after completion of the signal switch.”
This is the latest step in a switch of many broadcast channels to a new frequency as a result of the Federal Communication Commission’s incentive auction to make additional airwaves available for wireless internet services.
Some channels made the switch last year, and others did so this year. You can find more details at TVAnswers.org, a website from the National Association of Broadcasters. WFMY was the last channel in this market currently scheduled to make the switch, according to the NAB, so once you rescan this time you should be through having to do that for now (though it’s always a good idea to occasionally rescan to make sure you are getting all the channels you can receive).
WFMY upgraded to their new frequency, signal and antenna on Friday afternoon. Anyone watching by antenna — not cable or satellite, which were not affected — needs to re-scan or reprogram their television set to find and lock in the new channel, according to Audas.
“It will still appear as WFMY 2-1 along with all four sub-channels,” Audas said. “Usually scanning is sufficient. In a very few circumstances, disconnecting a power antenna with memory and plugging back in may be necessary. As always, WFMY channels are free over the air and most often provide the best possible picture and sound.”
Leading up to the upgrade, during the time between May 8 and 15, WFMY was temporarily broadcasting from an auxiliary antenna. If you are using an indoor antenna, according to WFMY, “you may need to adjust it to maximize your digital signal. Unlike the ‘old days,’ if the digital signal is too weak, your tuner will not be able to decode and display the channel.”
You should be able to rescan automatically using your TV’s menu, generally in the “Setup” or “Settings” option, but if you are confused about how to do it, WFMY has a list of links to instructions for specific brands of TV, and other information about the rescanning procedure. We have created a direct link to that article at tinyurl.com/wfmyscan.
Q: What happened to the WFMY weather channel?
R.N.
Answer: WFMY’s contract with Weather Nation has ended, Audas said. He said that WFMY has increased its weather coverage online, on social media, and on their newcasts: “For example, it’s common for our weather team to be on TV, our app and social media non-stop during long and threatening weather events.”
WFMY’s free over-the-air channels are:
2.1: Main channel (CBS programming)
2.2: Justice Network (true crime stories)
2.3: Court TV Mystery (investigative crime shows)
2.4: Quest (reality programs)
2.5: Circle (country music programming).
Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.