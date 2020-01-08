Q: I returned home one day to find a mother cat with a litter of four kittens in my driveway. I have tried to find out what to do to capture five feral cats that will not let one approach them. I was advised to bring them to the animal shelter once they were captured. However, ordinary citizens are not equipped to capture feral animals. What assistance is available for my situation?
C.T.
Answer: “It is an unfortunate fact that there are too many unaltered (not spayed or neutered) cats in our community, and it is true that the population of those cats outstrips available community resources,” said Sarah E. Williamson, executive director of the Forsyth Humane Society.
Among the reasons the problem keeps growing, she said:
- cats can mate as early as 4 months old;
- one female can produce three litters a year;
- littermates sometimes mate with each other;
- a litter can have up to nine kittens.
One good resource for information on helping feral cats is Forgotten Felines of Forsyth, which helps with a low-cost Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) program. Among their services, FFF loans out traps and offers lessons in catching feral cats. As FFF explains on its website, “we can lend you traps and help you understand how to use them, but we do not have the ability to come trap the cats and take them to the vet for you. The caretaker of each cat will be the person responsible for the TNR process.” They do not advocate relocating cats, which can be dangerous and unsuccessful, and recommend the cats be returned to the location they were trapped once they are spayed or neutered. You can find out more and fill out an application for assistance at www.forgottenfelinesofforsyth.org/get-help. You can also get more information by emailing FFFinfo@gmail.com.
Since the cats you have include several kittens, you may want to look into taming them. The site gives guidelines and a five-step taming process at www.forgottenfelinesofforsyth.org/colony-management.
Humane Solution (humanesolution.org) is an organization that focuses on subsidizing the cost of spaying or neutering animals, including “community” or “feral” cats. They do not provide TNR services, but can help with the costs involved. You can find more under “Feral Cats” on their website.
Those two groups are forming a partnership with Forsyth Humane Society and some other animal welfare agencies for the Forsyth Feline Fix. Those events will be held on Jan. 26 and Feb. 9. “Our goal is to help people who want to trap these cats and ‘fix’ them, so there are fewer unwanted cats in our community,” Williamson said.
They are asking for donations, with current needs including towels, cat food, pee pads and money to pay for surgical equipment. Also, volunteers with feral cat clinic experience are welcome and needed. The events will be held at the Forsyth Humane Society University North Campus, 5570 Sturmer Park Circle, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. each day. For more information or to volunteer or donate, contact info@humanesolution.org.
