Q: How do I get absentee ballots for the November 2020 ballot?
E.M.
Answer: You can get information about requesting an absentee ballot online at www.forsyth.cc/Elections/absentee_civilian.aspx. Ballots can now be requested, said Tim Tsujii, the county elections director.
You can print out the Statewide Absentee Ballot Request Form on that website and mail it to the Forsyth County Board of Elections, Forsyth County Government Center, 201 N. Chestnut St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101-4120.
Forms cannot be faxed or emailed.
Under normal circumstances, you could also go down to the Board of Elections to drop off your copy, but “in light of COVID-19, we are strongly encouraging absentee ballot request forms to be submitted by mail,” Tsujii said.
If you don’t have web access or a printer, you can call the Forsyth County Board of Elections at 336-703-2800 and ask for a request form to be sent to you.
Q: I have received two pieces of mail from the U.S. Census Bureau. I want to comply, but am not sure if my email is secure. I want to respond. Should I just wait for the paper questionnaire?
M.P.
Answer: Most people will receive multiple mailings from the U.S. Census Bureau, according to Leslie Malone, a public affairs specialist with the bureau. SAM has heard from several readers concerned about getting multiple mailings.
Between March 12 and this Friday, you should have gotten initial invitations to respond online and by phone. “Areas that are less likely to respond online will receive a paper questionnaire along with the invitation to respond online or over the phone,” Malone said.
- By March 24, you should receive a reminder letter.
- Between March 26 and April 3, reminder postcards will be delivered to households that have not responded.
- Between April 8 and 16, reminder letters and paper questionnaires will be delivered to remaining households that have not responded to the earlier reminders.
- April 20 to 27, final reminder postcards will be delivered to households that have not yet responded.
If you’re concerned about whether a letter you got is legitimate, you can compare it to the samples online at 2020census.gov/en/mailings.html.
“As far as the writer’s concern about email security, we accept responses online, by phone and by mail (via the paper questionnaire), but not by email,” Malone said.
“While we do promote the security of our data collection process, the reader is welcome to call the number listed in his communications and give his responses over the phone, or they can wait for the paper questionnaire to arrive next month.”
You can find various ways to respond at 2020census.gov/en/ways-to-respond.html. If you are responding online, you must complete the census in one sitting; there is no option to save your progress and come back to it without starting over.
The Census Bureau also has a web page devoted to explaining how they protect your data; the Bureau is bound by Title 13 of the U.S. Code to keep your information confidential. You can see more details at 2020census.gov/en/data-protection.html.
