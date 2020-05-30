Q: Will the teachers warehouse open in June or anytime in early summer before school starts to accept donations? With all this time at home many of us have cleaned out supplies that could be used for teachers, students and schools.
L.O.
Answer: The WS/FCS Educator Warehouse will start taking donations of supplies again this week, said spokeswoman Karel Chandler.
They will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, at 986 Hutton St., on the back of the Diggs/Latham Elementary campus.
The warehouse is a collaboration of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, the Forsyth Educator Partnership and Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Council of PTAs. At the facility, teachers "shop" for thousands of donated items for use in classrooms, from local businesses, organizations and individuals.
"We ask for new and gently-used school supplies and/or monetary donations, to have a direct impact on the classrooms in our community," according to the school system's website.
Among the items they are looking for are:
* Paper — all colors, sizes and types;
* Pens, pencils, crayons, markers, highlighters, dry erase markers;
* Scissors, glue, pencil sharpeners and erasers, pencil boxes and pouches;
* Kleenex, wet wipes, disposable gloves and hand sanitizer;
* Post-it/sticky notes, composition notebooks, sheet protectors and pocket folders;
* Staplers, tape dispensers, binder clips, tape, glue sticks, rubber bands and organizers;
* Lesson plan idea books, children's books and novels;
* Bulletin board materials, posters, charts and room decor;
* Math, science, social studies and language arts manipulatives;
* Games, puzzles, and flash cards.
Of those, Chandler said, the most needed items are glue sticks, 8½ by 11 copy paper, Kleenex, hand sanitizer, notebook paper, crayons, small black composition books, pencils, ink pens and sharpies.
For more information, contact educatorwarehouse@forsythedpartnership.org or call 336-671-1078. And for details on the program, the procedure for teachers to get supplies from them, and ways to make financial donations (which Chandler said are always appreciated and needed) or become a volunteer, go to www.wsfcs.k12.nc.us/domain/6689
Q: Can you find out when the city is going to replace or recalibrate the turning lane sensors at the intersections of North Point Boulevard and University Parkway? Since they resurfaced North Point Boulevard, the turn lanes get a signal from the sensors constantly that there are vehicles waiting to turn left even when there are no vehicles there. It really slows down traffic flow during peak times. This same problem also exists at the intersection of North Point Boulevard and Cherry Street.
L.R.
Answer: City staff is working with the N.C Department of Transportation to have the loop sensors replaced, said Laura Whitaker, a spokeswoman for the Winston-Salem DOT. "In the meantime," she said, "staff will manually adjust times to ease a little of the delay experienced."
Shredding
After a long delay because of the pandemic, SAM is starting to hear from groups that are planning shredding events in the near future. We will run a list in Saturday's column. Groups that want to be included and have not yet let us know about their plans can write to asksam@wsjournal.com.
