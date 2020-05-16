Q: I live in a neighborhood that has a homeowners association that is supposed to comply with a declaration of covenants. However, some people in the association believe it is not necessary to comply with the covenants because they believe they are not legally enforceable. An issue that has come up pertains to satellite dishes, which are forbidden by the covenants. Can you advise?
H.A.
Answer: “The determining factor in this situation is whether the Covenants are valid or invalid,” said Lawson Newton, a local lawyer who specializes in real estate matters. “A Declaration of Covenants can be presumed to be valid if the declarant who establishes the restrictions is duly authorized to do so and if the land subject to the declaration is properly identified as being subject to the declaration, and the declaration was recorded.”
So if the declarant owned the subject property, identified correctly the property to which the declaration applied and duly recorded the declaration in the Register of Deeds office, according to Newton, the Declaration and its attendant restrictions are likely valid. If not, the Declaration and attendant restrictions would not be legally enforceable.
“However, if the Declaration and the attendant restrictions are valid as described above, the declaration and the attendant restrictions contained therein are legally enforceable,” Newton said. “The avenues for enforcement are various but the most common one is that the HOA, through its Board of Directors, can seek an order from the court requiring compliance. If the non-complying owner fails to comply with the court’s order, the owner can be held in contempt and fined, jailed or both.
Most declarations also afford individual owners the right to seek the same type enforcement if the board chooses not to pursue enforcement for whatever reason. Also, the HOA Board can institute a policy which calls for fines to a non-compliant owner which, if not paid, can become a lien against the owner’s property and subject the property to sale.
“In this case, I would advise the reader to get the HOA Board to obtain a legal opinion first as to the validity of the declaration and its restrictions,” Newton said. “Then, obtain as part of that same opinion the best and most effective process to enforce the restrictions in the declaration.”
Q: I have seen part of Davidson County, such as near the Walgreens store at the Forsyth/Davidson county line, referred to as being part of Winston-Salem. Is this accurate?
J.B.
Answer: The city limits of Winston-Salem do not extend into Davidson County, said Aaron King, planning director for the city. However, your address is determined by the post office that delivers the mail, he explained. As a result, “There are many properties in Davidson County that have Winston-Salem addresses, but they are not located within the Winston-Salem city limits.”
