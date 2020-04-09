Q: How can Spectrum Cable raise rates in the middle of this pandemic?

Answer: Spectrum says it has not changed its rates, but could not discuss your account specifically with us. What may have happened is that a promotional discount you had previously received has expired. You should contact their customer service to discuss what options you have.

Q: My driver’s license expires at the end of April, but I still have not gotten a renewal notice.

Answer: John Brockwell, a spokesman for the Division of Motor Vehicles, said he was not sure what would have delayed you getting a renewal notice by mail. The easiest step is to renew online at MyNCDMV.gov or use the myNCDMV app.

