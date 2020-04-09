Q: How can Spectrum Cable raise rates in the middle of this pandemic?
J.R.
Answer: Spectrum says it has not changed its rates, but could not discuss your account specifically with us. What may have happened is that a promotional discount you had previously received has expired. You should contact their customer service to discuss what options you have.
Q: My driver’s license expires at the end of April, but I still have not gotten a renewal notice.
L.R.
Answer: John Brockwell, a spokesman for the Division of Motor Vehicles, said he was not sure what would have delayed you getting a renewal notice by mail. The easiest step is to renew online at MyNCDMV.gov or use the myNCDMV app.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.