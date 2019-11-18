Q: How can I report debris on the side of the highway so it will be cleaned up? Every week I drive to Burlington on I-40 I see large debris along the road, including strips of tires, fenders, long pieces of metal, etc. They are a hazard for disabled vehicles needing to use the breakdown lanes. I can’t find out who is supposed to clean this up or when.
C.M.
Answer: The best way to report a problem to the N.C. Department of Transportation is online at www.ncdot.gov/contact/Pages/default.aspx. In addition to reporting highway debris, they have options to report pothole, culvert blockage, drainage issues, damaged guardrails, malfunctioning traffic lights, missing or damaged signage, and more. Provide as much specific information as you can about the location of the debris. If you’d prefer to call, you can do that at 919-715-7000 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can also write a letter to the DOT at 1501 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, NC, 27699-1501.
Q: I am having trouble getting a refund from AT&T after I had to discontinue my service with DirecTV back in May. They told me at the time I had a credit of $87.70, but I tried several times to get them to send my refund. Is there anything you might be able to do?
J.K.
Answer: SAM got in touch with an AT&T spokeswoman and the outstanding credit has now been deposited into your bank account. If you have any other problems with the refund, please let us know.
Q: Why is there no such thing as an A or B battery? They go straight for AAA and AA to C.
R.C.
Answer: In the early 20th century, there were attempts to create national standards for the size of battery cells, their arrangement in batteries, performance criteria and other standards, according to an article at Mentalfloss.com, a website devoted to interesting trivia. Eventually, about 1924, industry and government representatives decided to figure out a naming system for the standards they had set.
“They decided to base it around the alphabet, dubbing the smallest cells and single-cell batteries ‘A’ and went from there to B, C and D, “ according to the article.” There was also a ‘No. 6’ battery that was larger than the others and pretty commonly used, so it was grandfathered in without a name change.
“As battery technology changed and improved and new sizes of batteries were made, they were added to the naming system. When smaller batteries came along, they were designated AA and AAA. These newer batteries were the right size for the growing consumer electronics industry, so they caught on. C and D batteries also found a niche in medium- and high-drain applications. The mid-size A and B batteries simply didn’t have a market and more or less disappeared in the U.S.
“While you typically won’t see either A or B batteries on American store shelves, they’re still out there in the wild. A batteries were used in early-model laptop battery packs and some hobby battery packs. B batteries are still sometimes used in Europe for lanterns and bicycle lamps. According to Energizer, though, their popularity is dwindling there, too, and they might be completely discontinued.”
Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com
