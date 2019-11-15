Q: I’m wondering how to find out when to see Winston-Salem State University’s Red Sea of Sound. What are the next few opportunities for locals to see them? We missed them at WSSU’s homecoming parade by minutes.
C.F.
Answer: Now that football season is over, here are the best bets to see WSSU’s nationally-ranked band in 2019, according to the university:
- The University Wind Ensemble, which includes members of the Red Sea of Sound, will perform an Annual Christmas Concert at 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 2, at Dillard Auditorium (Anderson Center)
- The Red Sea of Sound will participate again this year in the Starry Night Christmas Parade in downtown Lenoir on Dec. 6. The parade begins at 6:30 p.m.
- The RSOS pep band performs during home basketball games at the C.E. Gaines Center.
Q: Is there a way to get a live person at Google to request a change in Google Maps? We have discovered that anyone searching for an address past our home gets instructions from Google telling them to drive through our private driveway, and we are worried someone will come flying up our driveway and hit one of our dogs. We have an electric underground fence for them.
T.S.
Answer: SAM shared your problem with a spokeswoman for Google, who said that she would let their team know about the issue and they will implement a fix, and that changes should be complete within two to three business days.
Google Maps does not have phone support, and the best way to report a problem is to send feedback to them using the “Report a Problem” button on the app or using the “Send Feedback” feature in the drop-down menu on maps.google.com.
Q: If pizza boxes are clean with no grease or dirty spots, can the cardboard boxes be recycled?
G.G.
Answer: To avoid contamination you might not see, it’s better to toss used pizza boxes in your regular trash.
Q: I enjoy college basketball, but when I tried to watch the new ACC Network last week I saw a note that it was unavailable and a number to call. I was told that I was still on a “Time Warner” package and could not receive the channel from Spectrum. Why is it possible for Spectrum to penalize me because I don’t want to change packages? I am a Spectrum customer.
J.H.
Answer: As we have explained in the past, if you are on an older service plan with Time Warner Cable, you will not be able to get the ACC Network. When Spectrum took over TWC in 2016, it let customers stay with TWC plans until those expired. “Approximately 82 percent of our customers are on Spectrum packages now,” said Scott Pryzwansky, a spokesman for Spectrum. “If a customer that is still on a legacy TWC package switches to a Spectrum package they will need to replace their current DVR with a Spectrum DVR.”
Sips For Snips
A fundraiser for Humane Solutions’ low-cost spay and neuter surgeries for pets will be held Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Foothills Tasting Room, 3800 Kimwell Drive. Activities will include a raffle, pet portraits, music, a food truck and more.
