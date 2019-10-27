Q: We have moved to a home on a small lake in Winston-Salem. We would like to know if it’s OK to swim in it. Is there somewhere we can go to get the water tested, particularly for the parasite we’ve read about in North Carolina lakes.
B.L.
Answer: N.C. Cooperative Extension’s Forsyth County Center, can facilitate lake and pond water testing through the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
NCDACS can conduct a chemical analysis for nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium, calcium, magnesium, manganese, sulfur, iron, zinc, copper, carbonate, bicarbonate, chlorides, sodium, and pH (acidity/alkalinity).
“The analysis requires at least one pint of water in a clean plastic bottle,” said Phyllis B. Smith, an extension agent who specializes in natural resources and environmental systems. “A clean, 16 ounce soft drink bottle works fine.”
Forsyth County residents can drop off samples at the Forsyth County Center at 1450 Fairchild Road in Winston-Salem. The cost per sample is $5, with payment made by check to NCDA&CS Agronomic Division Solution Analysis Section. A Solution Sample Information form, available at the front desk, should be completed at the time the sample is dropped off.
“The NCDACS solution analysis does not detect organisms such as bacteria or parasites, or indicate the presence of pesticides or other potentially harmful chemicals,” Smith said. “Tests such as these are usually conducted by a private lab or a local health department. I suspect the concern over the ‘parasite that we’ve read about in NC lakes’ pertains to what are usually referred to as bluegreen algae, which are actually a type of photosynthetic cyanobacteria.
“These organisms occur naturally in bodies of water, but can proliferate rapidly to form ‘blooms’ when there’s an abundance of sunlight and warm temperatures. These blooms sometimes produce toxins that can be harmful to humans and animals. There is no effective means of treating for cyanobacteria, but shorter days and cooler temperatures have the potential to bring about natural reductions.”
The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality, Water Resources Division, has more information about algal blooms, including an interactive map, frequently asked questions about cyanobacteria, and other information at deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/water-resources/water-resources-data/water-sciences-home-page/ecosystems-branch/algal-blooms.
The Division of Water Resources maintains a Regional Office in Winston-Salem and offers a range of information pertaining to surface water resources. Call 336-776-9800 for more details.
Q: When will Mr. Barbecue on Peters Creek Parkway reopen?
B.J.
Answer: SAM has also been watching the site for signs of construction on his daily drive in to work. And there is progress being made, though not as fast as hungry fans might like. “We now have our permits and demotion has begun,” the owners announced on Facebook at the end of September. They say that the new and improved Mr. Barbecue should be coming in early spring of 2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.