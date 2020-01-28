Q: I need help updating my resume. I usually go to Goodwill, but my hours at work conflict with the days they help. Is there any other option?
C.J.
Answer: One possibility is Dress For Success, which offers free resume help, mock interview sessions an other assistance in addition to providing work attire. You can call them to set up a time at 336-970-0374.
It’s also worth noting that Goodwill has free instructional videos online that can assist with writing resumes, conducting interviews, making a good first impression, and so on. You can watch those on the Goodwill Professional Center, Winston-Salem, NC page on YouTube.
If we hear from any other programs that offer resume assistance, we will run a follow-up. Organizers can let us know at asksam@wsjournal.com.
Q: I live in Stokes County and would like to know what has happened with all the crows and blue jays this winter. We used to have lots and now we don’t see any.
W.T.
Answer: The North American Breeding Bird Survey found that blue jay populations decreased by 28 percent between 1966 and 2015 while American crow populations remained stable, according to Ron Morris, who writes the Birds-Eye View column that runs in the Journal.
“Any perception of fewer crows may be due to unusually warm weather until the last few weeks and crows may be more evident as winter proceeds and they accumulate in larger flocks, especially in rural areas,” he said. “However, bird populations on the whole have declined dramatically over the last few decades. Abundant research has shown that we have lost 3 billion birds, or nearly 29 percent of all birds over the last 50 years. Global climate change resulting mainly from greenhouse gas emissions is the chief culprit, and we all need to work toward reduced dependence on coal and oil, and conversion to green energy sources such as wind power and solar power.”
Q: Will the city ever place a stop bar in the left turn lane at Hanes Mill Road and Germanton? The recent road work left the stop bar unmarked, and often people stop far short of the stop light sensors, failing to trip the lights for the left turn. I think a visible stop bar might help people know where to stop in order to cycle the light properly.
D.R.
Answer: Laura Whitaker, a spokeswoman for the Winston-Salem Department of Transportation, said she has placed a service request based on your suggestion. She said this is the kind of thing people can suggest through City Link, which you can reach at 311, 336-727-8000, online at www.cityofws.org/172/City-Link, or by using the City Link 311 app.
Q: There is a problem at Stratford Road Bridge over Business 40. They need to trim bushes growing over the sidewalk. It is a pedestrian hazard. I’ve reported it to City Link without any response.
B.J.
Answer: Keith Finch, head of vegetation management, said they were aware of this and have addressed a number of your concerns. He said they talked with you last Friday to let you know what had been done and see what other concerns you have. “There seems to be one small area still needing to be addressed, which we will take care of,” Finch said.
