Tax Assistance
The Tax Aide Program of the AARP Foundation will again provide free personal income tax return preparation starting Feb. 3. Trained and certified volunteers will be available to assist in preparing and e-filing 2019 Federal and State personal income returns. The taxpayer need not be a member of AARP. People will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis. No appointments.
The programs are being held from Feb. 3 to April 15 at:
- Reynolda Branch Library, 2839 Fairlawn Drive, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays, and also on Thursdays and Fridays from Feb. 6 to March 6;
- Southside Branch Library, 3185 Buchanan St., from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays starting March 12 (closed April 10).
People wanting assistance should arrive by noon. The program asks that you not call the library with questions, since they are not part of this volunteer program.
Required documentation:
- Picture ID for yourself and, if filing jointly, for your spouse;
- Social Security ID for yourself, spouse, and dependents;
- Both spouses must be present to sign joint return;
- 2019 W-2’s, 1099’s, Social Security statements, other income documents;
- 1095-A forms if you purchased Marketplace (Affordable Care Act) insurance. They can not prepare a return without it;
- 2018 tax return, if available;
- Evidence of deductible expenses;
- Voided check, if a refund is to be a direct deposit;
- Name, address and tax ID of child care providers;
- Income and expense details for Schedule C business.
Forsyth Free Tax, a program of the Experiment in Self-Reliance, will be offering free tax filing assistance starting Jan. 27 at various locations. The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program is for people making $54,000 a year or less.
Participating sites will be:
- Experiment in Self-Reliance, 3480 Dominion St., 336-722-9400, Mondays-Fridays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., starting Jan. 27;
- Goodwill Industries, 2701 University Parkway, 336-724-3625, Wednesdays and Thursdays 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., starting Jan. 28;
- Goodwill Industries ROC, 2760 Peters Creek Parkway, 336-201-0800, Tuesdays and Thursdays 4 to 7:30 p.m. starting Jan. 28;
- Prosperity Center South, 508 Waughtown St., 336-761-1458, Monday and Wednesday 4 to 8 p.m. starting Jan. 27;
- Forsyth County Central Library, 660 W. 5th St., 336-703-2665, Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., starting Feb. 1;
- King Public Library, 101 Pilot View Drive, King, 336-983-3868, Tuesdays 3 to 8 p.m. by appointment only, starting Jan. 30;
- Walnut Cove Senior Center, 3088 Brook St. in Walnut Cove, 336-591-5442, Monday to 5 p.m. by appointment only, starting Jan. 27.
Sites will be closed Friday and Saturday, April 10-11, for Easter.
As with the AARP program, participants are asked to bring a picture ID, Social Security card for themselves and each dependent they are claiming, all W-2s and/or 1099s, 1095-A if they bought health insurance through the Health Care Exchange, employer ID number or social security number of child-care providers, and last year’s tax return if available. If they want direct deposit of refunds, bring a check or savings account information.
Forsyth Free Tax also offers online tax services at myfreetaxes.com for participants making less than $66,000 who want to prepare their own taxes.
For more information, visit www.eisr.org or call 336-722-9400.
