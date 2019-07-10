Q: How can our community help the grieving family of Alberto Rios Navarrete? Has any fund been set up to assist with funeral expenses?
S.C.
Answer: Yes, a GoFundMe site has been set up to assist the family. As of Wednesday morning, more than 50 people had donated more than $1,600, with a goal of $20,000. You can find the campaign at www.gofundme.com/rip-alberto-rios-navarrete-jr.
Also, donations can be sent directly to Alberto’s mother, Alma Rosa Navarrete Ponce. They should be mailed care of Maricela Castro, Cole Village Apartments, 2891 Cole Ridge Circle, Winston-Salem NC 27107. Checks should be made out to Alma Navarrete.
Alberto was killed Saturday in a drive-by shooting at the apartment complex.
Q: We have a bunch of older Disney VHS tapes and a large group of kids’ toys, stuffed animals, sports equipment for kids, and learning toys in boxes from the ’80s and ’90s. Are there any charities that could use any of these kinds of items?
D.R.
Answer: One good option for donating the videotapes would be the Shepherd’s Center, which accepts donations of VHS tapes, CDs, DVDs, LPs and books (but not encyclopedias or magazines). They can be taken to the center at 1700 Ebert St. from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. They can only take store-bought tapes, not ones you recorded off the air.
Another option is to check with nearby day care centers.
As for the other items, “We will gladly accept the toys and sports equipment for the children residing in the Center of Hope and for our Boys & Girls Clubs,” said Bob Campbell, director of marketing and public relations for the Salvation Army of Greater Winston-Salem. “We are always in need of sports equipment and educational toys and games.”
Donations can be made at the Ken Carlson Boys & Girls Club at 2100 Reynolds Park Road between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; or at the Center of Hope at 1255 N. Trade St. You should call 336-722-9597 for Center of Hope donation times.
Q: I have a large amount of documents I need to shred but don’t want to take the time to do it with my shredder, which is tedious. I’m aware of shredding services at places like the UPS Store and Office Depot, but I’d like to know if there’s any place that can do it free of charge or close to it.
A.T.
Answer: A free community shredding event, “Shred Away Lung Cancer,” will be held at Piedmont Federal Savings Bank, 201 S. Stratford Road, from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 27. COR365 Information Solutions is providing the shredding using its mobile truck “The Beast.” The event may end earlier than noon if the truck fills up, so organizers recommend you get there early.
The event is free, but donations are appreciated and will benefit Cancer Services to help provide financial, physical and moral support to people who have been diagnosed with lung cancer.
If you miss this shredding event, the next we are aware of is the Riverwood Therapeutic Riding Center fundraiser, which will be held Saturday, Sept. 14 at the Children’s Center, 2315 Coliseum Drive. Like most shredding fundraisers, the cost for that is $5 a bag or box.