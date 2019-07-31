Q: I no longer have children in school, but we always enjoyed shopping for school supplies. I would like to donate some supplies to the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools. Where can I find out what they need?
T.M.
Answer: “Anyone wanting to donate school supplies to a specific school can reach out to that school directly and talk with the principal,” said Brent Campbell, chief marketing and communications officer for the district. “They know their populations and the individual needs of their schools.”
Bear in mind that the district is currently on a modified schedule. Schools and offices are open from 7:30 to 5:30 Monday through Thursday, but will be closed this Friday.
The school system also has supply lists, broken down by elementary, middle, high school and other categories, of commonly needed supplies at www.wsfcs.k12.nc.us/Page/542
“We also have a School Buddies program through our Social Work Department,” Campbell added. “That department helps students district-wide connect with the things they need, especially as they move into our district, change schools etc.”
More information about School Buddies can be found at www.wsfcs.k12.nc.us/Page/869
People in other school systems should contact their nearest school.
Q: Will Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center use the fenced-in area across from Cagney’s restaurant? It is an eyesore.
P.B.
Answer: “For the past year, construction workers have been using a portion of this space to park while working on The Birth Center which opened on Monday,” said Joe McCloskey, a spokesman for Wake Forest Baptist Health.
“While our medium-range plans call for outpatient services to be built here, in the short term, we plan to convert this area into additional employee parking, since we have added several hundred employees for our expanded labor and delivery services,” he said. “We plan to pave the lower section and add landscaping, lighting and a decorative fence which will greatly enhance the appearance.”
They hope to start work this fall and have the project completed by the end of the year.
Q: What are the city’s plans for the Parkland Pool? We were hoping it would be open this summer.
E.J.
Answer: William Royston, head of the city recreation and parks department, said he had hoped so too, but some unexpected issues came up with the subsurface beneath the pool, and it’s not clear when the pool will be fixed and ready. There is a possibility it may be able to open on weekends later this summer, but that is not certain at this point.
In addition to renovations of the pool, city officials are adding a splash pad for kids, fixing the landscaping, and providing improved seating at the pool.
Reader Request
“Are there any full-service gas stations left in Winston-Salem?,” wrote K.S. “I am in a wheelchair and find it difficult to pump my own. I know self-serve employees are supposed to come out and pump if you ask them, but in practice this is impractical and I’ve been denied service in the past.”
If you run, or are aware of, a service station in the Winston-Salem area that provides full service, let us know.