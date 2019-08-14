Q: How can I get rid of liquid medicines?
M.M.
Answer: The city utilities department recommends that you do not flush any medication, but rather follow practices recommended by the Food and Drug Administration. One of the FDA’s main suggestions is to dispose of the drugs in your household trash after mixing them with an undesirable substance such as used coffee grounds or kitty litter, which will make the drug less appealing to children or pets and unrecognizable to people who may intentionally go through the trash seeking drugs. Then, place the mixture in a sealable bag, empty can or other container to prevent the drug from leaking or breaking out of the garbage bag before disposing of it.
You can read more tips from the FDA at tinyurl.com/drugdispose.
Most medicine take-back events we have written about in the past are focused on pills rather than liquids, but you may want to check with your pharmacy to see if they have a take-back program.
Q: I am 81 years old and have to sell a relative’s house in another state. I am unable to travel to that state. I do have the deed to the house and also some letters from people who want to buy the house. Would it be wise to phone any of these people? I do not use a computer or have any relatives in that area to help me, and I don’t know even where to begin. Any help you could give me would be greatly appreciated.
M.C.Z.
Answer: “As with most real estate questions, I have to answer this with ‘it depends’,” said Michael Driver, a realtor with RE/MAX of Greensboro.
“The first thing I would do is to check to make sure the estate is settled, and properly,” he recommended. “It will vary by state how the process is handled, but many times problems and delays can be avoided if everything is settled properly.”
He suggests you get in touch with a local realtor who can give you the number of an agent in the area where the home is located, which you didn’t tell us in your letter. They can then refer you to a qualified real estate attorney in that area who can make sure there are no issues keeping you from conveying title.
You can ask friends and family for recommendation of realtors or real estate attorneys who may be able to help. If you have web access or know someone who does, you can also find realtors in your area at realtor.com.
“Once you’re sure you are clear to sell, that agent can help you with pricing, contracts, showings, and marketing -it’s what we do, after all,” Driver said. As to the potential buyers you mentioned, he recommends giving that contact information to the agent, who can make those calls.
Thanks
“We want to thank the person who paid for our lunch at Lexington Barbecue in Lexington on July 26. That was so nice. We have paid it forward.” — G.W. and B.W.
More Shredding
Holy Family Catholic Church, 4820 Kinnamon Road in Clemmons, will have a shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon this Saturday. Suggested donations are $5 a bag or file box to help various charitable organizations supported by the Knights of Columbus.