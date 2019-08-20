Q: I have been doing some research and cannot find where the 1949 Winston-Salem time capsule was moved to in the city. Can you help me?
J.B.
Answer: The 1949 time capsule remains in the old Forsyth County Courthouse, and is the property of the county because of a clause in the deed when the building was sold. The capsule is marked by a plaque on the wall inside the building, which has been converted to apartments and named 50 West Fourth. It is buried under the floor beneath the plaque, which is inside the Third Street entrance to the building.
It was buried during Forsyth County’s centennial celebration in 1949 and is due to be opened for the county’s bicentennial, on May 12, 2049.
The cylindrical capsule contains documents and artifacts that were meant to show citizens in the future what life was like in 1949, and what the county had accomplished during its first 100 years. There were letters from the mayor, the city manager, county commissioners and a bishop; a copy of the Journal and Sentinel’s centennial edition; and objects including a tobacco leaf, a brick, pieces of tile, a life-insurance policy, a car battery, and a bottle of Dr Pepper soft drink.
The last item put in was a recording of the ceremony dedicating the time capsule, which was broadcast over the NBC national radio network and attended by such people as Gov. Kerr Scott, Mayor George Lentz, U.S. Rep. Thurmond Chatham, and actress Kathryn Grayson, who was a native of Winston-Salem.
The capsule had to be moved temporarily in 1959, when the courthouse was being expanded. For a while, it was stored at the county jail after being cleaned and coated with a preservative seal. According to a 1959 article in the Journal, “architects of the addition planned a vault inside the new portion of the courthouse where the capsule was placed until time for its opening.”
Photos of the 1949 burying of the time capsule can be seen at www.digitalforsyth.org by searching for “1949 time capsule.”
Q: Did the Salisbury Little League girls softball team win the world series championship? Was that in the Journal?
T.P.T.
Answer: Yes, they won it all. Rowan Little League won the Little League World Series last Wednesday, defeating the Eastbank Little League from Louisiana 4 to 1 in the championships in Portland, Oregon. They had previously won the 2015 championship, and the two teams shared siblings: Ellen Yang was in the 2015 series and her little sister Ashley was on this year’s team.
“It’s all surreal right now, and I’m feeling a lot of joy and excitement for all our players and families,” Coach Steve Yang — the girls’ father — told the Salisbury Post. “This is an unbelievable feeling. People have always known Ashley as Ellen’s sister. Now everyone is joking that Ellen is going to be known as Ashley’s sister.”
According to the Salisbury Post article, “While this was Rowan’s fourth trip to the World Series in the past five seasons, this was the first time Rowan has enjoyed a perfect summer. Rowan went 17-0, including 7-0 in World Series play.”
The Journal didn’t run a story about the championship because neither team was from our area.