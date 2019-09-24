Q: I received an email about buying tickets to the Dixie Classic Fair. I thought they changed the name. I am boycotting them because they were changing the name. However, if the name isn’t changing, I will go. Which is it?
P.M.
Answer: The fair is still known as the Dixie Classic Fair, at least for this year. The plans are to rename it in 2020, but at last word a new name has not been selected. As Wesley Young of the Journal reported recently, there was some discussion of renaming it the Twin City Classic, but some people felt that name was too narrow for a fair with a regional reach. Other name contenders include the Winston-Salem Classic (which has the same regional problem) or the Carolina Classic. “As it now stands, the general government committee will consider the name once again in October,” Young wrote.
Q: Can you tell me where I can add my name on the list for hurricanes?
V.V.
Answer: The National Hurricane Center gets this question occasionally — it’s even included in their Frequently Asked Questions online. The list of names is put together by an international committee of the United Nations World Meteorological Organization, and has been established for a six-year cycle, being repeated every seven years. “The only time there is a change is if a storm is so deadly or costly that the future use of its name on a different storm would be inappropriate for obvious reasons of sensitivity,” according to the NHC. If that happens, a new name is selected at an annual meeting by the committee.
The first name you gave us is not in the list of names in current rotation; between now and 2024, Atlantic hurricanes beginning with V, if needed, are Van, Vicky, Victor, Virginie, Vince, and Valerie, and Pacific names are Velma, Vance, Vivian, Virgil, Veronica and Vicente.
You can read more about the naming procedure, and if you’re feeling particularly ambitious, find the address to write to the World Meteorological Organization in Geneva, Switzerland and make your pitch, at public.wmo.int/en/About-us/FAQs/faqs-tropical-cyclones/tropical-cyclone-naming
Military Records
Following Sunday’s answer about how to search for military records for a deceased loved one, SAM got a letter from the office of U.S. Rep. Virginia Foxx saying that she had read the letter and her office can help with finding records for family members. The family that wrote in, or others with a similar need, can contact her office locally at 336-778-0211 or 3540 Clemmons Road Suite 125, Clemmons NC 27012, or send an email to foxx.house.gov/connect/default.aspx. You can also write to other representatives and senators to ask for assistance.
Another reader, L.M., wrote in to warn that when she tried to find her father’s World War II military records they had been lost. According to the National Archives, about 80 percent of Army records of people discharged from 1912 to 1960, and 75 percent of Air Force personnel discharged from 1947 to 1964, had been lost in a 1973 fire at the National Personnel Records Center. In the years following the fire, the NPRC has collected auxiliary records to reconstruct basic service information, but some details may be lost forever.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.